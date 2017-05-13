STREAM LIVE: 3 Premier League games at 10am ET

Three Premier League games are coming your way on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET.

Relegation threatened Swansea head to already relegated Sunderland with Paul Clement‘s men desperate for another win to pile the pressure on Hull who play on Sunday. Elsewhere, already relegated Middlesbrough host struggling Southampton and Bournemouth welcome Burnley to the South Coast.

You can see every goal as it goes in on Premier League Goal Rush

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being very similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The feature game this weekend on “Goal Rush” will be Sunderland vs. Swansea City and as goals and incidents occur around the league, you will be transported to the action as it happens.

