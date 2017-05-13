STREAM LIVE: Top four hopefuls Man City host Leicester

Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Pep Guardiola‘s men aiming to take another huge step towards UEFA Champions League qualification.

City can momentarily go third with a win but they’re just three points above fifth-place Arsenal with three games to go. The margins of error for Pep are slim and we certainly know that this Leicester side are capable of an upset.

The Foxes are pushing for a top 10 finish under caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare and the former assistant coach will do his chances of getting the gig on a full-time basis no harm at all with a marquee win at Man City.

In team news City have Sergio Aguero on the bench after his return from injury but Guardiola keeps the same team which beat Crystal Palace last weekend.

Leicester make two changes with Andy King coming in for Danny Drinkwater who is out for the season with a thigh injury, and youngster Ben Chilwell coming in.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Caballero; Fernandinho, Kompany, Otamendi, Clichy; Yaya Toure; De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane; Gabriel Jesus. Subs: Gunn, Aguero, Nolito, Zabaleta, Fernando, Kolarov, Navas

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Simpson, Benalouane, Fuchs, Chilwell; Mahrez, Ndidi, King, Albrighton; Okazaki, Vardy. Subs: Zieler, Musa, Amartey, Kapustka, Slimani, Gray, Wasilewski

