Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City: Swans edge closer to survival

Llorente, Naughton score for Swans

Swansea four points above drop zone

Sunderland lose Denayer, Anichebe to injury

Swansea City secured a vital victory in their battle against relegation as they beat already relegated Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

First half goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton sent Paul Clement‘s men four points clear of the relegation zone with one game remaining and that means Hull City must beat Crystal Palace on Sunday otherwise the Tigers are all but down due to their vastly inferior goal difference.

With the win the Swans move level on 16th place Crystal Palace with 38 points, while Sunderland remain bottom of the table on 24 points.

Sunderland started well and Javier Manquillo caused problems after being found by Jermain Defoe but Martin Olsson cleared.

The Swans soon settled and took the lead. Gylfi Sigurdsson‘s free kick into the box caused havoc with Llorente, John O'Shea and Jordan Pickford all challenging for the ball and it hit Llorente and went in. 1-0 to Swansea.

Sunderland were forced into a change before the break with Jason Denayer limping off and Darron Gibson coming on in his place, and going behind knocked the stuffing out of the Black Cats.

7 – Fernando Llorente has scored more headed goals than any other Premier League player this season. Bonce. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 13, 2017

Fabio Borini whipped in a dangerous cross and moments later Billy Jones popped up but his header was off target. Jermain Defoe had a half chance but Lukasz Fabianski saved and before half time Victor Anichebe was forced off with a hamstring injury as Wahbi Khazri came on.

Right on half time Naughton made it 2-0 with a fine strike into the top corner from the right back. What a strike for his first-ever Premier League goal and his first goal in over six years.

Sunderland just couldn’t get going as their final home game in the Premier League for at least 12 months failed to deliver many positive moments.

Sebastian Larsson‘s free kick slammed into the wall and appeared to hit Sigurdsson’s arm but referee Andre Marriner waved the penalty kick calls away.

Late on Sunderland kept pushing forward and Larsson’s corner kick almost crept in directly and a scuffle ensued as Khazri appeared to catch Sigurdsson, but the Swans held on and have given themselves a great chance of survival.

