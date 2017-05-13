More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

USWNT’s Mallory Pugh signs with NWSL’s Washington Spirit

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

It’s officially official: Mallory Pugh is a professional soccer player.

[ MORE: The latest USWNT news, on PST | USMNT ]

Pugh, the U.S. women’s national team’s 19-year-old budding superstar, announced last month that she was leaving UCLA before having played a single game of college soccer, in favor of going pro.

The next three weeks would be full of speculation over where Pugh would play this season. Her preference was the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League, but the Washington Spirit held the no. 1 spot in the NWSL Distribution Ranking Order, meaning they were first in line to acquire Pugh’s services. Paris Saint-Germain was also a possibility, as the French club offered Pugh a contract to head overseas.

In the end, Washington’s big bet paid off — in hopes of this exact scenario playing out, they traded away the majority of their assets during the offseason in order to move into the top spot in the allocation order.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Arsenal alive and fighting for 4th ]

“This is a monumental moment for our club and the NWSL,” Spirit head coach and general manager Jim Gabarra said in a press release. “We are extremely humbled and grateful for the opportunity to develop such a talented player. We look forward to having Mallory join the Spirit family.”

“I am very excited to begin my career in the NWSL and with the Washington Spirit,” said Pugh. “Being part of a professional team will allow me to grow and develop as a player, and I look forward to helping the Spirit win championships.”

Championship Playoffs: Reading steal 1st-leg draw away to Fulham

Photo by Harry Hubbard/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 3:36 PM EDT

After 90 minutes of the Championship Playoffs semifinal between Fulham and Reading, it’s Jaap Stam’s Royals who hold the narrowest of advantages after securing a first-leg draw at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Arsenal alive and fighting for 4th ]

In Tuesday’s second leg, when no away-goals rule will be in effect, a home victory of any scoreline will see Reading through to the final; any draw would send the two sides to extra time; any Fulham victory would send Slavisa Jokanovic’s Cottagers to Wembley for the Promotion Playoff final.

The first leg was thoroughly dominated by Fulham, in terms of possession (58 to 42) and chances created (Reading took just three shots over the 90 minutes, with just one on target; Fulham, meanwhile, took 12 with two on target). It was Reading, however, who went ahead early in the first half, as Jordan Obita fired past Marcus Bettinelli from a nearly impossible angle, smashing the inside of the far post for 1-0 in the 53rd minute.

[ MORE: Full “Chelsea Champions” reaction, here ]

Fulham needed just 12 minutes to respond, though, as a wonderfully free-flowing bit of build-up forced Ali Al Habsi into a diving save in the 65th minute. Unfortunately for the Omani international, the rebound fell no further than five yards out from goal, where Tom Cairney was the man in the right place at the right time and headed home to equalize.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

Reading’s earlier work was so nearly undone in the 80th minute, when Paul McShane earned himself a red card with a studs-up, knee high challenge on Kevin McDonald. The man advantage just about paid of for Fulham in the fifth minute of stoppage time, but Ryan Fredericks‘ angled effort flashed across the face of goal and just wide of the far post.

Premier League wrap: Arsenal alive, Swansea makes statement

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The race for the Top Four is tighter after Arsenal seized all three points at Stoke City, while Swansea City’s goal of avoiding relegation is within reach following a big win of their own on a five-match day in the Premier League.

[ CONTE: Chelsea dreams come true ]

Stoke City 1-4 ArsenalRECAP

A dominant first half came close to producing nothing, but Olivier Giroud scored the first goal of his brace to give the Gunners a halftime lead. He scored again in the second, as did Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and Hector Bellerin nabbed two assists as Arsenal pulled to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool with two matches to play.

The win is Arsenal’s first in seven tries at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester CityRECAP

Riyad Mahrez committed a double-touch on a penalty kick, disallowing his equalizer, and Manchester City was the beneficiary of a questionable onside ruling in a fortunate win over game Leicester to kick off the day of action. Man City is three points clear of fifth place Arsenal and two ahead of Liverpool with two matches left on its docket.

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea CityRECAP

Swansea City is on the verge of ensuring Premier League safety after getting goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in an easy-enough win at the Stadium of Light. If Hull City loses on Sunday, it will be incapable of catching Swans and Crystal Palace.

Middlesbrough 1-2 SouthamptonRECAP

Relegated Boro put a charge into this one when Patrick Bamford scored late, but the equalizer never arrived as goals from Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez lifted Saints into the top half.

Bournemouth 2-1 BurnleyRECAP

Southampton’s Southern neighbors also are firmly in the fight for eighth after knocking off Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Junior Stanislas put the Cherries ahead only to see Sam Vokes level the score, but Joshua King buried his 16th goal of the PL season to give the win to Eddie Howe‘s men.

Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal: Gunners shoot toward fourth

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
  • Giroud scores in each half
  • Ozil just after the break
  • Two assists for Bellerin

Olivier Giroud scored twice as Arsenal won at Stoke City for the first time in seven tries with a 4-1 victory on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also scored as the beneficiaries of well-worked team goals, and Hector Bellerin had two assists for Arsenal in snapping a six-match winless run (3D-3L) at Stoke.

The win boosts the Gunners to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool.

Peter Crouch scored Stoke’s lone goal, leaving the Potters 16th in the Premier League table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

After a dull quarter-hour, the game found a bit of life when Nacho Monreal headed a cross off the far post.

It didn’t open up the entertainment, however, unless you include a number of hard fouls and tackles.

Arsenal did enjoy the possession, and Alexis Sanchez created some danger before lashing a shot into the side netting in the 34th minute.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Giroud broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, tapping in a point-blank goal off a square ball through the six from Hector Bellerin.

Ozil was on the end of a gorgeous 1-2 move with Alexis Sanchez to make it 2-0, passing to the Chilean and darting through the 18 to collect and finish.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Stoke nearly pulled one back when Marko Arnautovic cut into the left of the box near the end line and chopped a pass back toward Mame Biram Diouf, but the ball was behind the big striker and he could not adjust his head to catch the drilled pass.

Substitutes Peter Crouch and Saido Berahino were called upon to change the game, and the former scored a handball goal in the 67th minute to make it 2-1.

The atmosphere was elevated, and Stoke had several opportunities to level the match only to misfire with passes or shots.

Sanchez carried a Bellerin pass into the 18 and made it 3-1 soon after, giving the Gunners a two-goal lead with less than 15 minutes remaining in the 90.

Jack Butland saved Aaron Ramsey‘s low shot moments later.

Carli Lloyd, Man City WFC win FA Women’s Cup (video)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

Carli Lloyd can add “Winning an FA Cup at Wembley Stadium” to her long list of career accomplishments.

The USWNT star scored as Manchester City Women’s Football Club cruised past Birmingham City 4-1 on Saturday.

Lloyd rose high at the back post to power home Man City’s third goal in the win.

[ MORE: Man City men top Leicester ]

It’s Man City’s first FA Women’s Cup title in its first appearance.