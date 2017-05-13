VIDEO: Chelsea players invade Antonio Conte’s press conference

Chelsea’s players wanted to keep partying after their title win at West Brom on Friday, and they wanted their manager Antonio Conte to join them.

After jubilant scenes on the pitch and in the dressing room, Conte took some time to get to the post-game press conference as he had to shower and change out of his suit which was drenched in champagne, beer and everything else in-between.

So, when he did arrive at his press conference over two hours after the final whistle, Conte stuck around for about 14 minutes.

Then, David Luiz, Diego Costa and John Terry stormed in to grab their manager as they wanted to continue the party.

However, there was a separate news briefing for the daily newspapers in England which turned into a farce in the corridor at the Hawthorns as Costa did pull-ups and Luiz was far from impressed as the team bus waited for Conte outside with chanting, champagne corks popping and more within earshot.

