VIDEO: Remembering White Hart Lane’s top moments

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur’s 118-year run at White Hart Lane will come to an end on Sunday against Manchester United (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It will be an emotional occasion in north London.

As Mauricio Pochettino‘s men aim to go the entire 2016-17 campaign unbeaten at their famous home, there is a big farewell party planned for after the game as the old White Hart Lane will demolished and their new 61,000 capacity will be on the same site.

Below is a look at some of the best moments at White Hart Lane through the years, plus a sneak peek at their new home for the 2018-19 season and beyond.

Tottenham’s top 10 goals at White Hart Lane

Spurs’ biggest home win in the Premier League

Looking at Tottenham’s new home

Premier League wrap: Arsenal alive, Swansea makes statement

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:43 PM EDT

The race for the Top Four is tighter after Arsenal seized all three points at Stoke City, while Swansea City’s goal of avoiding relegation is within reach following a big win of their own on a five-match day in the Premier League.

Stoke City 1-4 ArsenalRECAP

A dominant first half came close to producing nothing, but Olivier Giroud scored the first goal of his brace to give the Gunners a halftime lead. He scored again in the second, as did Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, and Hector Bellerin nabbed two assists as Arsenal pulled to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool with two matches to play.

The win is Arsenal’s first in seven tries at the bet365 Stadium.

Manchester City 2-1 Leicester CityRECAP

Riyad Mahrez committed a double-touch on a penalty kick, disallowing his equalizer, and Manchester City was the beneficiary of a questionable onside ruling in a fortunate win over game Leicester to kick off the day of action. Man City is three points clear of fifth place Arsenal and two ahead of Liverpool with two matches left on its docket.

Sunderland 0-2 Swansea CityRECAP

Swansea City is on the verge of ensuring Premier League safety after getting goals from Fernando Llorente and Kyle Naughton in an easy-enough win at the Stadium of Light. If Hull City loses on Sunday, it will be incapable of catching Swans and Crystal Palace.

Middlesbrough 1-2 SouthamptonRECAP

Relegated Boro put a charge into this one when Patrick Bamford scored late, but the equalizer never arrived as goals from Nathan Redmond and Jay Rodriguez lifted Saints into the top half.

Bournemouth 2-1 BurnleyRECAP

Southampton’s Southern neighbors also are firmly in the fight for eighth after knocking off Burnley at the Vitality Stadium. Junior Stanislas put the Cherries ahead only to see Sam Vokes level the score, but Joshua King buried his 16th goal of the PL season to give the win to Eddie Howe‘s men.

Stoke City 1-4 Arsenal: Gunners shoot toward fourth

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT
  • Giroud scores in each half
  • Ozil just after the break
  • Two assists for Bellerin

Olivier Giroud scored twice as Arsenal won at Stoke City for the first time in seven tries with a 4-1 victory on Saturday at the bet365 Stadium.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also scored as the beneficiaries of well-worked team goals, and Hector Bellerin had two assists for Arsenal in snapping a six-match winless run (3D-3L) at Stoke.

The win boosts the Gunners to within a point of fourth-place Liverpool.

Peter Crouch scored Stoke’s lone goal, leaving the Potters 16th in the Premier League table.

After a dull quarter-hour, the game found a bit of life when Nacho Monreal headed a cross off the far post.

It didn’t open up the entertainment, however, unless you include a number of hard fouls and tackles.

Arsenal did enjoy the possession, and Alexis Sanchez created some danger before lashing a shot into the side netting in the 34th minute.

Giroud broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute, tapping in a point-blank goal off a square ball through the six from Hector Bellerin.

Ozil was on the end of a gorgeous 1-2 move with Alexis Sanchez to make it 2-0, passing to the Chilean and darting through the 18 to collect and finish.

Stoke nearly pulled one back when Marko Arnautovic cut into the left of the box near the end line and chopped a pass back toward Mame Biram Diouf, but the ball was behind the big striker and he could not adjust his head to catch the drilled pass.

Substitutes Peter Crouch and Saido Berahino were called upon to change the game, and the former scored a handball goal in the 67th minute to make it 2-1.

The atmosphere was elevated, and Stoke had several opportunities to level the match only to misfire with passes or shots.

Sanchez carried a Bellerin pass into the 18 and made it 3-1 soon after, giving the Gunners a two-goal lead with less than 15 minutes remaining in the 90.

Jack Butland saved Aaron Ramsey‘s low shot moments later.

Carli Lloyd, Man City WFC win FA Women’s Cup (video)

By Nicholas MendolaMay 13, 2017, 2:12 PM EDT

Carli Lloyd can add “Winning an FA Cup at Wembley Stadium” to her long list of career accomplishments.

The USWNT star scored as Manchester City Women’s Football Club cruised past Birmingham City 4-1 on Saturday.

Lloyd rose high at the back post to power home Man City’s third goal in the win.

It’s Man City’s first FA Women’s Cup title in its first appearance.

Paul Clement urges Swans to “finish the job off”

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 13, 2017, 12:58 PM EDT

Swansea City are so close to Premier League safety they can almost taste it.

The Swans beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to move four points clear of the relegation zone as they piled the pressure on relegation rivals Crystal Palace and Hull City who meet on Sunday at Selhurst Park (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Speaking after the game, Clement revealed how huge this win was for the Swans.

“It was a really important game for us and it is a big result,” Clement said. “We were confident going into the game because we’ve played well in the last three, including the away game at Manchester United, and the form was good. Clearly the first half was very strong for us. The goal just before half time gave us that confidence to see the job out. Second half wasn’t pretty from our point of view, we did a lot of the work in the first half but the most important thing was that we got that three points today.”

Those three points mean that the Swans are sitting pretty after a run of three wins in their last four which has seen the South Wales side pick up 10 points from a possible 12. They’ve hit their stride at the perfect time of the season.

Clement isn’t getting too far ahead of himself, but revealed he will be watching Palace against Hull tomorrow (midfielder Leon Britton also stated the players may get together to watch the match) as a win for Palace would relegate Hull and secure safety for both themselves and Swansea.

“We don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow. Anything can happen,” Clement said. “We need to prepare mentally and have a good training week and finish the job next week at home… I will watch the game. The fact that we got that result puts a lot of pressure not only on Hull but also on Crystal Palace as well. We’ve got ourselves in a strong position but we don’t think it is done. Absolutely not. We’ve got to work and finish the job off.”

With a record of eight wins from his 18 games in charge, Clement has brought a calmness and solidity to the Swans and he has been helped by Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente stepping up big time to deliver goals and assists.

The job isn’t done but Clement and his players will sit down to have their Sunday lunch hoping they can pop open the champagne to celebrate Premier League survival.