Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Allardyce: Palace sealing PL status “a massive relief”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT

Sam “Never Been Relegated” Allardyce will retain his title for one more season.

This time around he’s helmed a safety run for Crystal Palace, who buried Hull City with a 4-0 win at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The former Blackburn, Sunderland, and West Ham boss saw his team dip into the drop zone early in his tenure, but spearheaded a magnificent run of form that culminated with Sunday’s safety-sealing win.

Here are his thoughts:

“It’s a massive relief. That’s for sure. We all know the implications of relegation today and the devastation it causes to a football club. This football club has been in the Premier League for five or six years and wants to grow.

“Tactically we set up to nullify Hull City and really just expose them where we thought they are weak. They held a high line so we put a quality ball behind and obviously that’s a great start.”

That quality ball was a back pass from Michael Dawson of which Andrea Ranocchia made quite a mess, but we shouldn’t begrudge Allardyce his moment in the sun.

He’s done it again, and also lauded his staff and everyone who works at the club for helping in the safety run. Class move from Big Sam.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

The final match at White Hart Lane will not feature the visitors’ most important player (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has not traveled for the match at Tottenham following the death of his father.

For Spurs, it’s the last time they’ll entertain a Premier League encounter at the 118-year-old venue. Our own Joe Prince-Wright is on hand for the occasion.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: loris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Mata, Rooney, Lingard, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Mitchell, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

It hasn’t been a banner year for Liverpool nor Daniel Sturridge, but the Reds striker may have scored the goal that keeps his side in the Top Four.

Kept onside by West Ham’s Sam Byram, Sturridge darted onto Philippe Coutinho‘s cutting first half pass on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Sturridge then dribbled around Adrian and slid his shot into the middle of the open goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

It’s Sturridge’s 61st goal for Liverpool, and seventh this season in all competitions.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

Dom Dwyer is on Bruce Arena’s radar.

The English-born Sporting KC striker gained U.S. citizenship in March, and is hopeful of becoming the second member of his marriage to wear the red, white, and blue despite being born in another country.

Dwyer moved to the U.S. in 2009, where he terrorized defenses at the junior college and Division I level. He married USWNT striker Sydney Leroux in 2015, and has been open about his desire to represent his adopted nation.

USMNT coach Arena is seemingly just as ready to cap the 26-year-old. From MLSSoccer.com’s Simon Veness:

“Dom’s a very good player,” Arena said. “He has just become eligible and is certainly on our radar. I’m hopeful between now and the end of summer we’ll have an opportunity to have him play for the US.”

Dwyer has five goals in 10 MLS matches this year, giving him 67 in 149 appearances for Sporting KC. He’s likely to be called up for the Gold Cup in July.

The Yanks play their group games in Nashville, Tampa, and Cleveland.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Liverpool can inch closer to clinching Top Four status with a win at West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds cannot finish any higher than third, but can reach that spot with all three points. Liverpool is two points behind Man City to open the day.

West Ham can stay in the mix for eighth with a win.

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Adrian; Byram, Collins, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell; Nordtveit, Fernandes, Lanzini, Calleri, Lanzini, Ayew. Subs: Randolph, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Ogbonna, Fletcher, Quina, Rice.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Origi, Sturridge. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Alexander, Lucas, Klavan, Woodburn.