Dele Alli pledges to “enjoy journey” when quizzed on future

With 10 MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 24 more to go…
Orlando City 2-2 Sporting Kansas City
Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to introduce to you, Latif Blessing, who had himself an extremely eventful first MLS start Saturday night in Orlando. The 20-year-old Ghanaian scored two goals and probably should have been shown two yellow cards for diving inside the penalty area. Neither attempt to win Sporting KC a penalty was successful, and only one was admonished with a booking.
Perhaps the fastest player in MLS from the day he arrived this winter, Blessing was an active agitator all night long, and both goals came via opportunistic tap-ins presented to him courtesy of chaos created by Gerso Fernandes — the first one put Sporting 1-0 ahead in the 9th minute, while the second brought Peter Vermes’ side back to 2-2. Cyle Larin got himself on the scoresheet once again (his 7th of the season), as did Kaka with his third goal in four games since coming back from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season.
Chicago Fire 4-1 Seattle Sounders
If you, not unlike myself, were still somewhat skeptical about Chicago’s contender credentials as recently as the last week or two, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.
If you, not unlike myself, were more than a little skeptical about Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s arrival to Chicago and what he might still have to offer, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.
If you, not unlike myself, were skeptical about forward Nemanja Nikolic’s credentials as a Designated Player in MLS, because he’d scored well over 200 goals in his pro career but never moved outside of Eastern Europe, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.
If you, unlike myself, weren’t a little skeptical about Seattle’s defensive issues with regards to their quest to repeat as MLS Cup champions, perhaps you’re a little more convinced today than you were yesterday.
New England Revolution 4-0 Real Salt Lake
A full summary of thoughts on New England’s destruction of RSL (highlights here):
D.C. United 0-4 Philadelphia Union
Already right at the top of MLS’s “most unwatchable teams” list, D.C. United are making their case, loud and clear, for the “worst team in MLS” title as well. That was the case prior to Saturday’s 4-0 abomination against Philadelphia, which only served to further the argument.
Elsewhere in MLS — AFTERNOON ROUNDUP
Toronto FC 3-2 Minnesota United
Montreal Impact 2-3 Columbus Crew SC
Colorado Rapids 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes
Sunday’s MLS schedule
Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy — 6 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET