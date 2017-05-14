More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Hull City relegated from Premier League

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT
  • Palace, Swans staying up
  • Hull going down
  • Ranocchia’s early error dooms Hull

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke clinched Premier League safety for Crystal Palace and Swansea City on Sunday, their first half goals enough to send Hull City down in a 4-0 win at Selhurst Park.

Luka Milivojevic converted a late penalty and Patrick Van Aanholt scored on the edge of stoppage time to seal the win.

Hull has 34 points, four behind Swans and seven back of Palace.

Ranocchia’s colossal error made it 1-0 within the first two minutes, his swing and miss at a Michael Dawson back pass allowed Zaha — of all people! — in one-on-one with Eldin Jakupovic. The star keeper didn’t have much of a chance.

The desperation clicked up a notch for Hull, but good chances failed to materialize as the game neared the half-hour mark. Alfred N'Diaye blazed a shot over the bar, but it was mainly Palace’s advantage in class on display.

Jason Puncheon‘s 34th minute corner saw Benteke power past Harry Maguire to head home, and Hull was in a lot of trouble.

Palace should’ve conceded a penalty within minutes of the second goal when Puncheon handled Kamil Grosicki‘s free kick, but Martin Atkinson didn’t see the offense.

The second half was cagey, as Palace set back to hit on the counter. Andros Townsend was particularly effective in his defensive responsibilities.

Palace wrote its safe status in ink when Dawson took down Jeffrey Schlupp and Milivojevic sent Jakupovic the wrong way. Van Aanholt took a pass from James McArthur to make it 4-0 as the match his stoppage time.

STREAM: Liverpool’s Top Four aims hit West Ham

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Liverpool can inch closer to clinching Top Four status with a win at West Ham United at the Olympic Stadium (Watch live, 9:15 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Reds cannot finish any higher than third, but can reach that spot with all three points. Liverpool is two points behind Man City to open the day.

West Ham can stay in the mix for eighth with a win.

LINEUPS

West Ham United: Adrian; Byram, Collins, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell; Nordtveit, Fernandes, Lanzini, Calleri, Lanzini, Ayew. Subs: Randolph, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Ogbonna, Fletcher, Quina, Rice.

Liverpool: Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Matip, Milner; Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Coutinho, Origi, Sturridge. Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Alexander, Lucas, Klavan, Woodburn.

Dele Alli pledges to “enjoy journey” when quizzed on future

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 8:06 AM EDT

Dele Alli is loving his time at White Hart Lane, though many headlines will latch on the question at the end of his response to a Sky Sports question on his future.

No, the 21-year-old did not pledge his future to Tottenham Hotspur but, yes, he could have said, “There’s no place for me but here.” Still, on the heels of his talking about his excitement to play in Spurs’ new stadium — which doesn’t open until 2018 — well, perhaps we shouldn’t read much into his response.

You be the judge, From Sky Sports:

“It’s important you enjoy the journey, whether I end up at Tottenham for the next 15 years and retire here. I think it’s important for me not to get too carried away by what will happen in the future. The way football is, anything can happen at any time. I will enjoy my time here now… who knows what will happen in the future?”

Through all competitions, Dele has 21 goals and 11 assists this season. He’s earned his second PFA Young Player of the Year Award, and is poised to be a big part of Spurs’ UEFA Champions League campaign next season.

It begs the question: Why wouldn’t he want to stay in London?

STREAM LIVE: Massive six-pointer pits Palace, Hull

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

Frayed nerves will be in abundance at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace hosts Hull City in a high-stakes relegation six-pointer (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Swansea City beat Sunderland on Saturday to pull level with Palace on 38 points, four more than Hull.

Palace knows it can clinch top-flight status for itself with a draw or better, and for Swansea with a win. Hull needs a win to fight into Week 38.

Palace is at Manchester United on the Championship Sunday, with Swansea hosting West Brom and Hull at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

 

MLS (late-night) roundup: Fire throttle Sounders; Orlando drop 1st points at home

By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT

With 10 MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 24 more to go…

Orlando City 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to introduce to you, Latif Blessing, who had himself an extremely eventful first MLS start Saturday night in Orlando. The 20-year-old Ghanaian scored two goals and probably should have been shown two yellow cards for diving inside the penalty area. Neither attempt to win Sporting KC a penalty was successful, and only one was admonished with a booking.

Perhaps the fastest player in MLS from the day he arrived this winter, Blessing was an active agitator all night long, and both goals came via opportunistic tap-ins presented to him courtesy of chaos created by Gerso Fernandes — the first one put Sporting 1-0 ahead in the 9th minute, while the second brought Peter Vermes’ side back to 2-2. Cyle Larin got himself on the scoresheet once again (his 7th of the season), as did Kaka with his third goal in four games since coming back from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season.

Chicago Fire 4-1 Seattle Sounders

If you, not unlike myself, were still somewhat skeptical about Chicago’s contender credentials as recently as the last week or two, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, not unlike myself, were more than a little skeptical about Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s arrival to Chicago and what he might still have to offer, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, not unlike myself, were skeptical about forward Nemanja Nikolic’s credentials as a Designated Player in MLS, because he’d scored well over 200 goals in his pro career but never moved outside of Eastern Europe, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, unlike myself, weren’t a little skeptical about Seattle’s defensive issues with regards to their quest to repeat as MLS Cup champions, perhaps you’re a little more convinced today than you were yesterday.

New England Revolution 4-0 Real Salt Lake

A full summary of thoughts on New England’s destruction of RSL (highlights here):

D.C. United 0-4 Philadelphia Union

Already right at the top of MLS’s “most unwatchable teams” list, D.C. United are making their case, loud and clear, for the “worst team in MLS” title as well. That was the case prior to Saturday’s 4-0 abomination against Philadelphia, which only served to further the argument.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Toronto FC 3-2 Minnesota United
Montreal Impact 2-3 Columbus Crew SC
Colorado Rapids 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy — 6 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET