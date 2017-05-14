Klopp raves after blowout: “Nobody gives you 73 points as a present”

Liverpool has left it late or left it wanting often this season when it comes to facing teams below it on the Premier League table, but Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds did no so thing on Sunday.

With one exception — a pair of posts from Andre Ayew — West Ham failed to threaten Liverpool much at all and the Reds exploded for four goals in a blowout 4-0 win at the London Stadium.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool ]

The win boosted the Reds two points clear of Man City and four ahead of Arsenal with a week to play in the season, handing the pressure back to their rivals. Speaking of pressure, Klopp was quite pleased with how his men handled the situation.

“It’s obviously a good sign. Part of our lives is to handle pressure; to ignore the bad part of pressure and use the good part of pressure. That’s our job. I thought we did really well. We drew in the last game, we didn’t finish, we didn’t score with the penalty, so maybe then people said, ‘Yeah, well they can’t deal with pressure’ but the only sign for this was using a penalty or not. “These players did so good this season that we are in the situation we are, 73 points – and nobody gives you 73 points as a present. Take it and use it, we had to work for it. The boys did it and today we saw a really convincing performance and no doubt about anything.”

Finishing in the Top Four remains a must for Klopp as he tries to engineer a champion at Anfield, and few will care how the Reds made their way to the UEFA Champions League when the bright lights shine down next Fall.

Klopp will truly quiet many of his critics with another emphatic display Sunday at Middlesbrough.

