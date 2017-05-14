More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Klopp raves after blowout: “Nobody gives you 73 points as a present”

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Liverpool has left it late or left it wanting often this season when it comes to facing teams below it on the Premier League table, but Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds did no so thing on Sunday.

With one exception — a pair of posts from Andre Ayew — West Ham failed to threaten Liverpool much at all and the Reds exploded for four goals in a blowout 4-0 win at the London Stadium.

The win boosted the Reds two points clear of Man City and four ahead of Arsenal with a week to play in the season, handing the pressure back to their rivals. Speaking of pressure, Klopp was quite pleased with how his men handled the situation.

“It’s obviously a good sign. Part of our lives is to handle pressure; to ignore the bad part of pressure and use the good part of pressure. That’s our job. I thought we did really well. We drew in the last game, we didn’t finish, we didn’t score with the penalty, so maybe then people said, ‘Yeah, well they can’t deal with pressure’ but the only sign for this was using a penalty or not.

“These players did so good this season that we are in the situation we are, 73 points – and nobody gives you 73 points as a present. Take it and use it, we had to work for it. The boys did it and today we saw a really convincing performance and no doubt about anything.”

Finishing in the Top Four remains a must for Klopp as he tries to engineer a champion at Anfield, and few will care how the Reds made their way to the UEFA Champions League when the bright lights shine down next Fall.

Klopp will truly quiet many of his critics with another emphatic display Sunday at Middlesbrough.

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

The final match at White Hart Lane will not feature the visitors’ most important player (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has not traveled for the match at Tottenham following the death of his father.

For Spurs, it’s the last time they’ll entertain a Premier League encounter at the 118-year-old venue. Our own Joe Prince-Wright is on hand for the occasion.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: loris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Mata, Rooney, Lingard, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Mitchell, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

West Ham 0-4 Liverpool: Reds clobber listless Irons

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 11:05 AM EDT
  • Sturridge nabs fourth of season
  • Coutinho runs the show
  • Origi adds insurance
  • West Ham’s home finale

Philippe Coutinho scored twice and set-up Daniel Sturridge for another as Liverpool strengthened its Top Four stock with a 4-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Divock Origi also scored for Liverpool. The win boosts the Reds back into third place, two points ahead of Manchester City and four clear of Arsenal.

West Ham remains 12th with 42 points.

Jonathan Calleri played Sam Byram into the right of the box, but the Englishman hit his low shot wide of the far post in the eighth minute.

The Reds came close at the other end, with Joel Matip grounding a header off the underside of the bar off an 11th minute corner.

The chances continue to come, with Fernandes drilling a low shot through traffic that Simon Mignolet pushed out for a West Ham corner.

The breakthrough came in highlighter yellow, as Jose Fonte kept Sturridge onside for Philippe Coutinho’s through ball. The Englishman danced around Adrian to slide a low shot into the center of the goal.

The Hammers should’ve been level in first half stoppage time, but Andre Ayew hit the post from five yards out and put the rebound off the same post from a prone position.

Coutinho made it 2-0 shortly after Georginio Wijnaldum hit the crossbar on a swerving volley. The Brazilian maneuvered through space to beat Adrian to his right.

The third goal, another from Coutinho, came when Winston Reid was laid to the turf with an arm to the face at the other end. To add insult to injury, Wijnaldum’s offending arm may have handled the ball in the box.

The referee allowed play to go on, and Coutinho dribbled through the 18 to beat Adrian.

WATCH: Coutinho finds Sturridge for Liverpool lead

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 10:20 AM EDT

It hasn’t been a banner year for Liverpool nor Daniel Sturridge, but the Reds striker may have scored the goal that keeps his side in the Top Four.

Kept onside by West Ham’s Sam Byram, Sturridge darted onto Philippe Coutinho‘s cutting first half pass on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Sturridge then dribbled around Adrian and slid his shot into the middle of the open goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

It’s Sturridge’s 61st goal for Liverpool, and seventh this season in all competitions.

USMNT: Arena “hopeful” to cap Dom Dwyer this summer

1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 10:04 AM EDT

Dom Dwyer is on Bruce Arena’s radar.

The English-born Sporting KC striker gained U.S. citizenship in March, and is hopeful of becoming the second member of his marriage to wear the red, white, and blue despite being born in another country.

Dwyer moved to the U.S. in 2009, where he terrorized defenses at the junior college and Division I level. He married USWNT striker Sydney Leroux in 2015, and has been open about his desire to represent his adopted nation.

USMNT coach Arena is seemingly just as ready to cap the 26-year-old. From MLSSoccer.com’s Simon Veness:

“Dom’s a very good player,” Arena said. “He has just become eligible and is certainly on our radar. I’m hopeful between now and the end of summer we’ll have an opportunity to have him play for the US.”

Dwyer has five goals in 10 MLS matches this year, giving him 67 in 149 appearances for Sporting KC. He’s likely to be called up for the Gold Cup in July.

The Yanks play their group games in Nashville, Tampa, and Cleveland.