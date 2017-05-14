MLS Snapshot: FCD still unbeaten, but drop points vs. NYCFC

The game in 100 words (or less): We must all believe The Year of Kellyn Acosta is upon us, that it will deliver FC Dallas one, two or perhaps even three trophies in 2017, and will eventually result in the U.S. national team winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Hope — it’s all we’ve got. Anyway, Acosta turned in another sterling performance on Sunday, bagging the opening goal in FCD’s 1-1 draw with New York City FC. The 21-year-old continues to perform admirably with a difficult assignment: serving as the most-attacking central midfielder in Mauro Diaz’s absence. Three points looked to be on the cards until NYCFC drew level through Tommy McNamara 20 minutes before full-time. The draw pulls FCD, the last remaining unbeaten side in MLS, level with Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City (whom have played one and two more games than FCD, respectively) at the top of the Western Conference, while NYCFC sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, eight points back of runaway leaders Toronto FC.
Three moments that mattered
20′ — Acosta slams home for 1-0 — Michael Barrios does an excellent job to hold the ball while everyone else is catching up to the ball, then serves up a difficult ball to Maxi Urruti, who’s a bit fortunate that his wayward touch falls right into the path of Acosta, who makes no mistake on the finish.
54′ — Urruti smashes the crossbar — Urruti went inches from making it 2-0. Alas, Sean Johnson’s finger tips and that pesky crossbar…
68′ — McNamara heads home for 1-1 — David Villa’s free kick came back off the crossbar, and McNamara was more than happy to sacrifice his body to put the ball into the back of the net.
Man of the match:Kellyn Acosta
Goalscorers: Acosta (20′), McNamara (68′)