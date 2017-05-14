More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Snapshot: Galaxy hammer Red Bulls without injured Jones

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): In a shocking turn of events that no one could have possibly ever predicted (hopefully your sarcasm detector is going off right about now), the LA Galaxy were without Jermaine Jones (knee) for Sunday’s clash with the New York Red Bulls, and lo and behold, they appeared to be lightyears ahead of the version of themselves (read: “Jones in tow”) that labored spiraled out of control to the tune of two wins from their first nine games this season. Beyond the three goals scored, two of which were bagged by an extremely motivated side very early on, LA were 1) quick(er) on the counter; 2) most importantly, competent in transitioning and shifting everyone side to side when defending. If you watched this team over the first two and a half months of the season, you know that’s nothing short of a miracle. Final score: 3-1, Galaxy. Here’s hoping Bruce Arena is watching and takes note with regarding to his roster for World Cup qualifiers this summer. Also, of particular note: Romain Alessandrini will win Newcomer of the Year.

[ MORE: MLS (late-night) roundup | Afternoon roundup ]

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Alessandrini’s free kick untouched, hits paydirt — Jelle Van Damme was probably smart to not touch the ball, as his presence inside the six-yard box alone was enough to freeze Luis Robles in his tracks.

9′ — Alessandrini again, for 2-0 — Not so long after making it 1-0, Alessandrini to the penalty spot and hammered Giovani dos Santos’ cross past Robles to double LA’s lead. Alessandrini has six goals and four assists in his first 10 MLS games.

78′ — Alessandrini wins a penalty, Dos Santos converts — When life is good, life is really good.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: Romain Alessandrini

Goalscorers: Alessandrini (8′, 9′), Dos Santos (78′ – PK), Royer (90+3′)

Serie A: Juve waste chance to clinch title; Roma move to within 4

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

[ MORE: Saturday's PL roundup | Goodbye, White Hart Lane ]

Roma 3-1 Juventus

Juve would have clinched their sixth straight Serie A title with a win or draw away to Roma, their closest Scuedtto challengers, on Sunday. Everything started well enough for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Mario Lemina put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 21st minute. The advantage was short-lived, though, as Daniele De Rossi brought Roma back to 1-1 just four minutes later.

Still, it was a result that would have ended the title race. 11 minutes into the second half, Stephan El Shaarawy made it 2-1 to the home side, and Radja Nainggolan doubled the advantage, which was to be unchanged, in the 65th minute.

Juve are now winless in their last three league games (two draws) and have seen Roma trim their lead from eight points down to four. With just two games remaining for each side, though, the odds of any outcome other than a Juve title remain very, very long.

[ MORE: Inter Milan ultras walk out on team as winless skid hits 8; Conte time? ]

Torino 0-5 Napoli

Napoli, who locked up a third-place finish (at worst) last week, haven’t given up on catching Roma for second. On Sunday, they rode a second-half tidal wave to put five past 9th-place Torino and moved their goal differential (which is only the third tiebreaker in Italy) to the top of the table (+50).

Jose Callejon scored what turned out to be the winner in the 7th minute. The barrage of goals didn’t begin until Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0 right on the hour mark. Dries Mertens scored 12 minutes later, followed by Callejon’s second in the 76th minute, and Piotr Zielinski for 5-0 two minutes later.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Fiorentina 3-2 Lazio (Saturday)
Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan (Saturday)
Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo — MORE
Crotone 1-0 Udinese
Bologna 3-1 Pescara
Sampdoria 1-1 Chievo
Cagliari 3-2 Empoli
Palermo 1-0 Genoa

MLS Snapshot: Timbers come back to draw Atlanta at home

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Two and a half months into the 2017 MLS season, neither the Portland Timbers nor Atlanta United are where they hoped to be — where they thought they’d be after red-hot starts to the season. Portland, who came back from a goal down in the second half to draw the expansion side at Providence Park on Sunday, raced out to a perfect start in their first three games, by a combined score of 10-3; since then, Caleb Porter’s side has won just two of eight. Atlanta, on the other hand, won two of their first three and scored a boatload of goals in the process; since then, they’ve won just one of seven, though six of the seven have been played on the road (their home schedule is backloaded with Mercedes-Benz Stadium still under construction). Six points from seven road games isn’t a terrible return, especially for an expansion team, but they’re sorely missing Josef Martinez (quad injury), though he’s expected back very soon.

[ MORE: MLS (late-night) roundup | Afternoon roundup ]

Three moments that mattered

46′ — Gressel beats Gleeson to start the 2nd half — 24 seconds on the clock, Atlanta quickly moved the ball up the field, and Julian Gressel applied the difficult finish from the top of the 18-yard box.

50′ — Ridgewell heads home at the back post — Set-piece defending is supposed to be Portland’s biggest weakness, but here’s Liam Ridgewell taking advantage of acres of space as the ball bounces across the face of goal.

74′ — Kann’s diving save denies Adi late — Alec Kann needed every last bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to get his fingers on Fanendo Adi’s low, curling shot to the far post.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST's MLS coverageStandings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: David Guzman

Goalscorers: Gressel (46′), Ridgewell (50′)

La Liga: Real Madrid’s game in hand to decide title; Barcelona powerless

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

[ MORE: Saturday's PL roundup | Goodbye, White Hart Lane ]

Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona

Barcelona have done just about everything they could possibly do (since drawing three straight games and dropping six of nine possible points in November and December… and inexplicably losing to 17th- and 11th-place Deportivo La Coruña and Malaga, respectively, in March and April) to put themselves in position to win the title.

On Sunday, Neymar bagged himself a hat trick to take his league goals tally to 13 on the season (to go with 11 assists) and keep Barca level on points with Real Madrid on points (87) and ahead based on the head-to-head tiebreaker (one win, one draw). The decisive game in the 2016-17 La Liga season will be played on Wednesday, with every one of Barca’s players and coaches sitting at home, their feet kicked up on the couch, as Real Madrid come level on games played (37), away to 13th-place Celta Vigo.

Luis Suarez scored Barcelona’s other goal (assisted by Neymar), the one that turned out to be the winner, giving him 28 league goals (to go with 13 assists) this season.

Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla

These clubs hate each other so much, yet they’re constantly imitating and mimicking the other. Barca won 4-1, thus Madrid couldn’t be outdone.

Nacho opened the scoring early, putting Los Blancos ahead in the 10th minute, followed 13 minutes later by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 400th goal for Madrid (in just eight seasons — all competitions) to make it 2-0. Ronaldo made it 3-1 in the 78th minute (Stevan Jovetic pulled a goal back for Sevilla just after halftime) to give him 401 goals in the white shirt of Madrid, and Toni Kroos completed the scoring six minutes later. All Madrid need are four points from their final two games to win a record 33rd league title next Sunday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Villarreal 0-0 Deportivo La Coruña
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Leganes
Real Sociedad 2-2 Malaga
Eibar 0-1 Sporting Gijon
Alaves 3-1 Celta Vigo

Inter ultras walk out as winless skid hits 8; Conte to the rescue?

Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

ROME (AP) If Antonio Conte really does leave newly crowned English Premier League champion Chelsea for Inter Milan, he’s going to be charged with pulling off quite a turnaround.

Inter’s crisis deepened with a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday that extended its winless streak to eight matches and included a walkout by its most ardent supporters.

Twenty minutes in with the score 0-0 during the lunchtime fixture, hard-core “ultra” fans unfurled a banner that read, “Since you don’t deserve our support, today we’re saluting you and going to eat.” The “ultras” then exited the San Siro stadium while the remaining fans applauded.

Inter’s fourth straight loss came in the first match since Stefano Pioli was fired and youth team coach Stefano Vecchi was put in charge. The Nerazzurri have not won since March.

Pietro Iemmello scored twice for Sassuolo before substitute Eder pulled one back for Inter.

The loss left Inter eighth and likely out of the Europa League places.

“I understand the fans,” Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic said. “I’ve been here for five years and I always see the same situations. They’re right. Inter shouldn’t be seventh or eighth like it’s been for five years. Patience can only last so long. … This is the worst moment since I’ve been here.”

Inter has not finished better than fourth since coming runner-up in 2011.

Vecchi is Inter’s fourth coach since August, when Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly weeks before the season started. Frank de Boer guided the club until November, when Pioli was hired.

Conte is reportedly considering taking over Inter for next season.

“Right now there’s a situation and environment of great negativity which can also be felt on the pitch,” Vecchi said. “It’s normal that there’s a protest like this. The squad shouldn’t be in eighth place so it’s normal that the fans express their disappointment.”