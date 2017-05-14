MLS Snapshot: Timbers come back to draw Atlanta at home

The game in 100 words (or less): Two and a half months into the 2017 MLS season, neither the Portland Timbers nor Atlanta United are where they hoped to be — where they thought they’d be after red-hot starts to the season. Portland, who came back from a goal down in the second half to draw the expansion side at Providence Park on Sunday, raced out to a perfect start in their first three games, by a combined score of 10-3; since then, Caleb Porter’s side has won just two of eight. Atlanta, on the other hand, won two of their first three and scored a boatload of goals in the process; since then, they’ve won just one of seven, though six of the seven have been played on the road (their home schedule is backloaded with Mercedes-Benz Stadium still under construction). Six points from seven road games isn’t a terrible return, especially for an expansion team, but they’re sorely missing Josef Martinez (quad injury), though he’s expected back very soon.

[ MORE: MLS (late-night) roundup | Afternoon roundup ]

Three moments that mattered

46′ — Gressel beats Gleeson to start the 2nd half — 24 seconds on the clock, Atlanta quickly moved the ball up the field, and Julian Gressel applied the difficult finish from the top of the 18-yard box.

No better way to start the second half! #ATLUTD 1 – 0 @TimbersFC pic.twitter.com/klXgHOC0h1 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) May 14, 2017

50′ — Ridgewell heads home at the back post — Set-piece defending is supposed to be Portland’s biggest weakness, but here’s Liam Ridgewell taking advantage of acres of space as the ball bounces across the face of goal.

74′ — Kann’s diving save denies Adi late — Alec Kann needed every last bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to get his fingers on Fanendo Adi’s low, curling shot to the far post.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage | Standings | Stats | Schedule ]

Man of the match: David Guzman

Goalscorers: Gressel (46′), Ridgewell (50′)

Follow @AndyEdMLS