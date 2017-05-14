More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

MLS Snapshot: Timbers come back to draw Atlanta at home

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): Two and a half months into the 2017 MLS season, neither the Portland Timbers nor Atlanta United are where they hoped to be — where they thought they’d be after red-hot starts to the season. Portland, who came back from a goal down in the second half to draw the expansion side at Providence Park on Sunday, raced out to a perfect start in their first three games, by a combined score of 10-3; since then, Caleb Porter’s side has won just two of eight. Atlanta, on the other hand, won two of their first three and scored a boatload of goals in the process; since then, they’ve won just one of seven, though six of the seven have been played on the road (their home schedule is backloaded with Mercedes-Benz Stadium still under construction). Six points from seven road games isn’t a terrible return, especially for an expansion team, but they’re sorely missing Josef Martinez (quad injury), though he’s expected back very soon.

Three moments that mattered

46′ — Gressel beats Gleeson to start the 2nd half — 24 seconds on the clock, Atlanta quickly moved the ball up the field, and Julian Gressel applied the difficult finish from the top of the 18-yard box.

50′ — Ridgewell heads home at the back post — Set-piece defending is supposed to be Portland’s biggest weakness, but here’s Liam Ridgewell taking advantage of acres of space as the ball bounces across the face of goal.

74′ — Kann’s diving save denies Adi late — Alec Kann needed every last bit of his 6-foot-4 frame to get his fingers on Fanendo Adi’s low, curling shot to the far post.

Man of the match: David Guzman

Goalscorers: Gressel (46′), Ridgewell (50′)

Serie A: Juve waste chance to clinch title; Roma move to within 4

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Roma 3-1 Juventus

Juve would have clinched their sixth straight Serie A title with a win or draw away to Roma, their closest Scuedtto challengers, on Sunday. Everything started well enough for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Mario Lemina put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 21st minute. The advantage was short-lived, though, as Daniele De Rossi brought Roma back to 1-1 just four minutes later.

Still, it was a result that would have ended the title race. 11 minutes into the second half, Stephan El Shaarawy made it 2-1 to the home side, and Radja Nainggolan doubled the advantage, which was to be unchanged, in the 65th minute.

Juve are now winless in their last three league games (two draws) and have seen Roma trim their lead from eight points down to four. With just two games remaining for each side, though, the odds of any outcome other than a Juve title remain very, very long.

Torino 0-5 Napoli

Napoli, who locked up a third-place finish (at worst) last week, haven’t given up on catching Roma for second. On Sunday, they rode a second-half tidal wave to put five past 9th-place Torino and moved their goal differential (which is only the third tiebreaker in Italy) to the top of the table (+50).

Jose Callejon scored what turned out to be the winner in the 7th minute. The barrage of goals didn’t begin until Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0 right on the hour mark. Dries Mertens scored 12 minutes later, followed by Callejon’s second in the 76th minute, and Piotr Zielinski for 5-0 two minutes later.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Fiorentina 3-2 Lazio (Saturday)
Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan (Saturday)
Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo — MORE
Crotone 1-0 Udinese
Bologna 3-1 Pescara
Sampdoria 1-1 Chievo
Cagliari 3-2 Empoli
Palermo 1-0 Genoa

La Liga: Real Madrid’s game in hand to decide title; Barcelona powerless

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Las Palmas 1-4 Barcelona

Barcelona have done just about everything they could possibly do (since drawing three straight games and dropping six of nine possible points in November and December… and inexplicably losing to 17th- and 11th-place Deportivo La Coruña and Malaga, respectively, in March and April) to put themselves in position to win the title.

On Sunday, Neymar bagged himself a hat trick to take his league goals tally to 13 on the season (to go with 11 assists) and keep Barca level on points with Real Madrid on points (87) and ahead based on the head-to-head tiebreaker (one win, one draw). The decisive game in the 2016-17 La Liga season will be played on Wednesday, with every one of Barca’s players and coaches sitting at home, their feet kicked up on the couch, as Real Madrid come level on games played (37), away to 13th-place Celta Vigo.

Luis Suarez scored Barcelona’s other goal (assisted by Neymar), the one that turned out to be the winner, giving him 28 league goals (to go with 13 assists) this season.

Real Madrid 4-1 Sevilla

These clubs hate each other so much, yet they’re constantly imitating and mimicking the other. Barca won 4-1, thus Madrid couldn’t be outdone.

Nacho opened the scoring early, putting Los Blancos ahead in the 10th minute, followed 13 minutes later by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 400th goal for Madrid (in just eight seasons — all competitions) to make it 2-0. Ronaldo made it 3-1 in the 78th minute (Stevan Jovetic pulled a goal back for Sevilla just after halftime) to give him 401 goals in the white shirt of Madrid, and Toni Kroos completed the scoring six minutes later. All Madrid need are four points from their final two games to win a record 33rd league title next Sunday.

Elsewhere in La Liga

Real Betis 1-1 Atletico Madrid
Villarreal 0-0 Deportivo La Coruña
Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Leganes
Real Sociedad 2-2 Malaga
Eibar 0-1 Sporting Gijon
Alaves 3-1 Celta Vigo

Inter ultras walk out as winless skid hits 8; Conte to the rescue?

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

ROME (AP) If Antonio Conte really does leave newly crowned English Premier League champion Chelsea for Inter Milan, he’s going to be charged with pulling off quite a turnaround.

Inter’s crisis deepened with a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday that extended its winless streak to eight matches and included a walkout by its most ardent supporters.

Twenty minutes in with the score 0-0 during the lunchtime fixture, hard-core “ultra” fans unfurled a banner that read, “Since you don’t deserve our support, today we’re saluting you and going to eat.” The “ultras” then exited the San Siro stadium while the remaining fans applauded.

Inter’s fourth straight loss came in the first match since Stefano Pioli was fired and youth team coach Stefano Vecchi was put in charge. The Nerazzurri have not won since March.

Pietro Iemmello scored twice for Sassuolo before substitute Eder pulled one back for Inter.

The loss left Inter eighth and likely out of the Europa League places.

“I understand the fans,” Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic said. “I’ve been here for five years and I always see the same situations. They’re right. Inter shouldn’t be seventh or eighth like it’s been for five years. Patience can only last so long. … This is the worst moment since I’ve been here.”

Inter has not finished better than fourth since coming runner-up in 2011.

Vecchi is Inter’s fourth coach since August, when Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly weeks before the season started. Frank de Boer guided the club until November, when Pioli was hired.

Conte is reportedly considering taking over Inter for next season.

“Right now there’s a situation and environment of great negativity which can also be felt on the pitch,” Vecchi said. “It’s normal that there’s a protest like this. The squad shouldn’t be in eighth place so it’s normal that the fans express their disappointment.”

Pochettino hails “perfect” finale at White Hart Lane

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

LONDON — Mauricio Pochettino looked proud as he glanced around White Hart Lane one last time.

[ MORE: The finale at the Lane ]

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to secure second place in the Premier League and go the entire 2016-17 campaign unbeaten at home, their final season at their White Hart Lane home.

Spurs’ 118-year stay at the Lane is now over as they’ll temporarily move to Wembley for next season before returning to the new 61,559 capacity stadium right next to their old home in time for the 2018-19 season.

In his brief post-game press conference, ProSoccerTalk asked Pochettino what his overriding memory of White Hart Lane would be.

“Now, it will always be the last day,” Pochettino said. “For me it was a very exciting day because I think it was perfect. The preparation of the game, the game we played well and we got the three points and on the end all the ceremony was fantastic to share with all of the legends, the people, the staff and the fans, the family. For me the most special day will always be this last day at White Hart Lane.”

It was perfect.

Spurs dominated Manchester United from start to finish and despite missing chances they got the three points they needed to secure their best-ever finish in the Premier League, equal a club record of 14 home league wins in a row and also got unbeaten at home in a season for the first time since 1964-65.

Speaking about the future and what their new $800 million stadium will bring, Pochettino believes there is plenty more to come from this club and his talented young squad.

“We believe when the new stadium opens its doors, it will help the club to reach the last level. That is our expectation and our idea,” Pochettino said. “The facilities on the training ground, the facilities on the new training ground, it will be the team and the club in the last level in Europe.”

There was plenty of nostalgia in the air at the Lane on Sunday but there’s also a huge amount of optimism as Pochettino targeted challenging for the title once again next season.