AP Photo/Frank Augstein

Mourinho says focusing on Europa not a gamble after Spurs loss

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur got it done, winning the final match at White Hart Lane and clinching the second place spot in the Premier League for the 2016-17 season.

Credit for that, but Spurs were somewhat aided by the visitors’ lineup choice, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho opted to play his top side in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal.

The Red Devils are chasing qualification for the UEFA Champions League through a UEL title, and essentially sacrificed the chance to finish Top Four in order to focus on the tournament.

United left Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera, and Marcus Rashford on the bench to start, and did not have Paul Pogba available following a reported death in the family. Mourinho said the focus on Europa was calculated, not a risk, and defies those who say otherwise. From the BBC:

“When people say we gambled by going to Europa League, we didn’t gamble. You can’t play two big competitions with 15 players. It was compulsory. The ones that needed to play 90 minutes got to play. We got no injuries. At the moment, the Premier League matches are the ones we don’t want to play.

“I don’t want to think about next season – I want to think about the final we have to play in.”

United has one Premier League match left before the big final against Ajax, a Dutch side which played the youngest side in league history on Sunday.

MLS Snapshot: FCD still unbeaten, but drop points vs. NYCFC

AP Photo/LM Otero
By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): We must all believe The Year of Kellyn Acosta is upon us, that it will deliver FC Dallas one, two or perhaps even three trophies in 2017, and will eventually result in the U.S. national team winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Hope — it’s all we’ve got. Anyway, Acosta turned in another sterling performance on Sunday, bagging the opening goal in FCD’s 1-1 draw with New York City FC. The 21-year-old continues to perform admirably with a difficult assignment: serving as the most-attacking central midfielder in Mauro Diaz’s absence. Three points looked to be on the cards until NYCFC drew level through Tommy McNamara 20 minutes before full-time. The draw pulls FCD, the last remaining unbeaten side in MLS, level with Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City (whom have played one and two more games than FCD, respectively) at the top of the Western Conference, while NYCFC sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, eight points back of runaway leaders Toronto FC.

Three moments that mattered

20′ — Acosta slams home for 1-0 — Michael Barrios does an excellent job to hold the ball while everyone else is catching up to the ball, then serves up a difficult ball to Maxi Urruti, who’s a bit fortunate that his wayward touch falls right into the path of Acosta, who makes no mistake on the finish.

54′ — Urruti smashes the crossbar — Urruti went inches from making it 2-0. Alas, Sean Johnson’s finger tips and that pesky crossbar…

68′ — McNamara heads home for 1-1 — David Villa’s free kick came back off the crossbar, and McNamara was more than happy to sacrifice his body to put the ball into the back of the net.

Man of the match:Kellyn Acosta

Goalscorers: Acosta (20′), McNamara (68′)

Ligue 1: Monaco’s Jardim demands final push to win title this week

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 9:20 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) In his ruthlessly pragmatic way, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim demands one final effort from his players.

Even though the hard work has been done – Monaco is within touching distance of raising the French league trophy after routing Lille 4-0 on Sunday night – Jardim does not want his players easing off for a split second.

Monaco’s win kept it three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, with a vastly superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Defending champion PSG kept its razor-thin hopes alive with a 5-0 win away to Saint-Etienne – but needs to win its final game against Caen by a huge margin and hope Monaco gets thrashed in its last two matches to stand any chance.

Monaco can seal a first title since 2000 and an eighth overall on Wednesday night just by drawing against lackluster Saint-Etienne at home.

“We ask our fans to come on Wednesday to support the players. We need to get the point we need and not wait until the last day,” Jardim said. “I respect football too much. I’m not here for a laugh – I’m asking my players for one last effort.”

Message received, loud and clear.

“As long as we don’t have the trophy in our hands we can’t celebrate,” Monaco forward Valere Germain said.

PSG coach Unai Emery pretty much conceded the title.

“Even though it’s not mathematically certain, Monaco should be champion. Congratulations,” he said. “We improved in the second half of the season, but it wasn’t enough given the great job Monaco did.”

Monaco has netted 153 goals in all competitions, boasts a goal difference + 17 better than PSG’s in the league, and needs only one more goal to surpass PSG’s league tally of 102 from last year.

Radamel Falcao scored twice on Sunday, with attacking midfielder Bernardo Silva and a late own goal securing another emphatic win.

Striker Edinson Cavani got two for PSG to reach 35 league goals, while Brazilian winger Lucas also netted twice and Germany winger Julian Draxler completed the scoring.

It was a sad farewell to fans for Saint-Etienne coach Christophe Galtier, taking charge of his 359th game and his last one at home before leaving at the end of the season.

Over at Stade Louis II, Falcao headed in Thomas Lemar’s cross from the left in the sixth minute to reach 20 league goals for the fourth time in his career. Last season, he got just one for Premier League Chelsea.

The second goal came on the stroke of halftime.

Teen forward Kylian Mbappe showed tremendous pace to surge past defender Franck Beria and then return a pass for Silva to thump home. Normally such a reserved character, Jardim jumped off the bench and pumped his fist vigorously as he shuffled along the touchline.

The 18-year-old Mbappe turned provider again midway through the second half with a wonderful cushioned pass that Falcao volleyed home for his 30th goal in all competitions.

“We have a great collective strength,” Monaco left back Benjamin Mendy said “You can only enjoy yourself when you’re in this team.”

MLS Snapshot: Galaxy hammer Red Bulls without injured Jones

Photo credit: LA Galaxy / Facebook
By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 8:03 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): In a shocking turn of events that no one could have possibly ever predicted (hopefully your sarcasm detector is going off right about now), the LA Galaxy were without Jermaine Jones (knee) for Sunday’s clash with the New York Red Bulls, and lo and behold, they appeared to be lightyears ahead of the version of themselves (read: “Jones in tow”) that labored spiraled out of control to the tune of two wins from their first nine games this season. Beyond the three goals scored, two of which were bagged by an extremely motivated side very early on, LA were 1) quick(er) on the counter; 2) most importantly, competent in transitioning and shifting everyone side to side when defending. If you watched this team over the first two and a half months of the season, you know that’s nothing short of a miracle. Final score: 3-1, Galaxy. Here’s hoping Bruce Arena is watching and takes note with regarding to his roster for World Cup qualifiers this summer. Also, of particular note: Romain Alessandrini will win Newcomer of the Year.

Three moments that mattered

8′ — Alessandrini’s free kick untouched, hits paydirt — Jelle Van Damme was probably smart to not touch the ball, as his presence inside the six-yard box alone was enough to freeze Luis Robles in his tracks.

9′ — Alessandrini again, for 2-0 — Not so long after making it 1-0, Alessandrini to the penalty spot and hammered Giovani dos Santos’ cross past Robles to double LA’s lead. Alessandrini has six goals and four assists in his first 10 MLS games.

78′ — Alessandrini wins a penalty, Dos Santos converts — When life is good, life is really good.

Man of the match: Romain Alessandrini

Goalscorers: Alessandrini (8′, 9′), Dos Santos (78′ – PK), Royer (90+3′)

Serie A: Juve waste chance to clinch title; Roma move to within 4

Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 7:03 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Roma 3-1 Juventus

Juve would have clinched their sixth straight Serie A title with a win or draw away to Roma, their closest Scuedtto challengers, on Sunday. Everything started well enough for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Mario Lemina put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 21st minute. The advantage was short-lived, though, as Daniele De Rossi brought Roma back to 1-1 just four minutes later.

Still, it was a result that would have ended the title race. 11 minutes into the second half, Stephan El Shaarawy made it 2-1 to the home side, and Radja Nainggolan doubled the advantage, which was to be unchanged, in the 65th minute.

Juve are now winless in their last three league games (two draws) and have seen Roma trim their lead from eight points down to four. With just two games remaining for each side, though, the odds of any outcome other than a Juve title remain very, very long.

Torino 0-5 Napoli

Napoli, who locked up a third-place finish (at worst) last week, haven’t given up on catching Roma for second. On Sunday, they rode a second-half tidal wave to put five past 9th-place Torino and moved their goal differential (which is only the third tiebreaker in Italy) to the top of the table (+50).

Jose Callejon scored what turned out to be the winner in the 7th minute. The barrage of goals didn’t begin until Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0 right on the hour mark. Dries Mertens scored 12 minutes later, followed by Callejon’s second in the 76th minute, and Piotr Zielinski for 5-0 two minutes later.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Fiorentina 3-2 Lazio (Saturday)
Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan (Saturday)
Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo — MORE
Crotone 1-0 Udinese
Bologna 3-1 Pescara
Sampdoria 1-1 Chievo
Cagliari 3-2 Empoli
Palermo 1-0 Genoa