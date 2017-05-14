More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Pochettino hails “perfect” finale at White Hart Lane

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT

LONDON — Mauricio Pochettino looked proud as he glanced around White Hart Lane one last time.

[ MORE: The finale at the Lane ]

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to secure second place in the Premier League and go the entire 2016-17 campaign unbeaten at home, their final season at their White Hart Lane home.

Spurs’ 118-year stay at the Lane is now over as they’ll temporarily move to Wembley for next season before returning to the new 61,559 capacity stadium right next to their old home in time for the 2018-19 season.

In his brief post-game press conference, ProSoccerTalk asked Pochettino what his overriding memory of White Hart Lane would be.

“Now, it will always be the last day,” Pochettino said. “For me it was a very exciting day because I think it was perfect. The preparation of the game, the game we played well and we got the three points and on the end all the ceremony was fantastic to share with all of the legends, the people, the staff and the fans, the family. For me the most special day will always be this last day at White Hart Lane.”

It was perfect.

Spurs dominated Manchester United from start to finish and despite missing chances they got the three points they needed to secure their best-ever finish in the Premier League, equal a club record of 14 home league wins in a row and also got unbeaten at home in a season for the first time since 1964-65.

Speaking about the future and what their new $800 million stadium will bring, Pochettino believes there is plenty more to come from this club and his talented young squad.

“We believe when the new stadium opens its doors, it will help the club to reach the last level. That is our expectation and our idea,” Pochettino said. “The facilities on the training ground, the facilities on the new training ground, it will be the team and the club in the last level in Europe.”

There was plenty of nostalgia in the air at the Lane on Sunday but there’s also a huge amount of optimism as Pochettino targeted challenging for the title once again next season.

Inter ultras walk out as winless skid hits 8; Conte to the rescue?

AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT

ROME (AP) If Antonio Conte really does leave newly crowned English Premier League champion Chelsea for Inter Milan, he’s going to be charged with pulling off quite a turnaround.

Inter’s crisis deepened with a 2-1 loss at home to Sassuolo on Sunday that extended its winless streak to eight matches and included a walkout by its most ardent supporters.

Twenty minutes in with the score 0-0 during the lunchtime fixture, hard-core “ultra” fans unfurled a banner that read, “Since you don’t deserve our support, today we’re saluting you and going to eat.” The “ultras” then exited the San Siro stadium while the remaining fans applauded.

Inter’s fourth straight loss came in the first match since Stefano Pioli was fired and youth team coach Stefano Vecchi was put in charge. The Nerazzurri have not won since March.

Pietro Iemmello scored twice for Sassuolo before substitute Eder pulled one back for Inter.

The loss left Inter eighth and likely out of the Europa League places.

“I understand the fans,” Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic said. “I’ve been here for five years and I always see the same situations. They’re right. Inter shouldn’t be seventh or eighth like it’s been for five years. Patience can only last so long. … This is the worst moment since I’ve been here.”

Inter has not finished better than fourth since coming runner-up in 2011.

Vecchi is Inter’s fourth coach since August, when Roberto Mancini resigned surprisingly weeks before the season started. Frank de Boer guided the club until November, when Pioli was hired.

Conte is reportedly considering taking over Inter for next season.

“Right now there’s a situation and environment of great negativity which can also be felt on the pitch,” Vecchi said. “It’s normal that there’s a protest like this. The squad shouldn’t be in eighth place so it’s normal that the fans express their disappointment.”

Captain Kuyt leads Feyenoord to Dutch league title

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressMay 14, 2017, 2:35 PM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Veteran captain Dirk Kuyt scored a hat trick Sunday as Feyenoord beat Heracles Almelo 3-1 to win its 15th Dutch Eredivisie title and the first in 18 long years for its fervent fans.

Kuyt, 36, who returned to Feyenoord in the twilight of his career saying he wanted to lead the team to the Dutch championship, scored his 100th goal for the club in the first minute to settle nerves throughout Rotterdam. He doubled the lead in the 12th, then put the result beyond doubt with a penalty kick shortly before the end.

[ JPW: White Hart Lane gets emotional finale ]

Thousands of fans in the city center watched on large screens and roared in delight after Kuyt’s early opener and again 11 minutes later. The party truly began across the port city when Kuyt grabbed his third.

Mourinho says focusing on Europa not a gamble after Spurs loss

AP Photo/Frank Augstein
1 Comment
By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur got it done, winning the final match at White Hart Lane and clinching the second place spot in the Premier League for the 2016-17 season.

Credit for that, but Spurs were somewhat aided by the visitors’ lineup choice, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho opted to play his top side in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal.

The Red Devils are chasing qualification for the UEFA Champions League through a UEL title, and essentially sacrificed the chance to finish Top Four in order to focus on the tournament.

[ RECAP: Spurs 2-1 Man Utd ]

United left Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera, and Marcus Rashford on the bench to start, and did not have Paul Pogba available following a reported death in the family. Mourinho said the focus on Europa was calculated, not a risk, and defies those who say otherwise. From the BBC:

“When people say we gambled by going to Europa League, we didn’t gamble. You can’t play two big competitions with 15 players. It was compulsory. The ones that needed to play 90 minutes got to play. We got no injuries. At the moment, the Premier League matches are the ones we don’t want to play.

“I don’t want to think about next season – I want to think about the final we have to play in.”

United has one Premier League match left before the big final against Ajax, a Dutch side which played the youngest side in league history on Sunday.

White Hart Lane handed glorious, emotional finale

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

LONDON — This was a glorious way to end 118 years at White Hart Lane.

[ MORE: Pochettino reacts to “perfect” finale ]

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 2-1 in their 2,533rd, and final, game at the Lane on Sunday and the victory meant Spurs went through a Premier League season unbeaten at home for the first time in their history.

It also secured them second place in the PL, also a first, and the victory was their 14th-straight in the PL to equal a club record run for consecutive home league wins.

[ MORE: A look around Spurs’ new home

We all know that the game on Sunday was just a small part of the celebrations as their famous stadium will start to be dismantled on Monday to continue the rapid progress of their new 61,559-seat home next door while they play at Wembley next season.

Sunday was all about saying “Farewell to the Lane” for Tottenham and their fans. They certainly did that with the ferocious chants in the stands matched on the pitch with a dominant display from start to finish.

There was also something spiritual about 30,000 fans waving flags and singing “glory, glory hallelujah” as things came to a close. A huge pitch invasion at the final whistle then saw fans mobbing the players, taking selfies on the grass and eventually they were pushed back for a huge ceremony to begin.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Before the game fans bathed in the glorious late spring sunshine in north London, as a supporter with a Spurs badge tattooed on his calf looked wistfully up to the sky. There was a lot of that going on.

In the streets around Tottenham High Road, Tottenham’s fans chatted about the change to their routine as they walked to the old venue one last time. “Where will I get my burgers from?!” laughed one supporter.

With throwback jerseys from eras gone by littering the streets there was Klinsmann, Hoddle and the jerseys of many others, with one fan even walking around with a retro kit and a captains armband on. Yeah, it was that kind of day.

Outside the stadium “farewell to the Lane” scarves were selling like hotcakes from stands perched up against the construction walls surrounding the building site for the new stadium.

There was a slightly subdued atmosphere before the game, with fans wistfully looking around as they arrived much earlier than usual. The special edition matchday program included countless memories from Spurs greats and old photos from memorial European nights, league wins and more from over the past 118 years.

One Spurs employee said the emotions hadn’t quite hit him yet but he was sure they would during the game.

“I’ve worked here for 20 years, so I’m sure the emotions will kick in. Even though we are sad to be moving on, our history is also our future.”

As fans posed for as many photos as possible outside and inside the stadium, the scene was set for the finale. Many supporters arrived in the stadium early to soak up the atmosphere while reminiscing about their favorite players, memories and moments at the Lane.

With flags on the seat for each fan, a wonderful scene was set as the players arrived on the pitch.

They didn’t have to wait long to get the party started as Victor Wanyama headed home in the sixth minute to make it 1-0 and Spurs peppered United’s goal with efforts as Harry Kane hit the crossbar and David De Gea brilliantly denied Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Kane.

Throughout the game the chants became more reflective rather than reactionary as a somber rendition of “glory, glory hallelujah” set things off.

Chants about previous Spurs players soon arrived as Ledely King, Steve Archibald, Paul Gascoigne, Rafael van der Vaart, Jermain Defoe, Glen Hoddle and Teddy Sheringham were all serenaded. At times, it must have been tough for Tottenham’s players to focus as they glanced around them during breaks in the game to drink in the celebrations as a helicopter hovered above.

The game itself was dominated but Tottenham, perhaps reflecting that any tinges of sadness were replaced with optimism and what lies ahead in the next few years for this talented young team in a stunning new stadium with one of the most promising managers in the game, Mauricio Pochettino, leading the way.

Kane added a wonderful flick in the second half to make it 2-0 and despite Wayne Rooney pulling one back, Spurs sealed the win they needed in style as a perfect finale arrived.

That’s when tears started to kick in around the stands as fans led flat on the grass, kissed the turf and performed the now legendary “Klinsmann slide” in celebration.

Eventually a video and musical tribute arrived in a glitzy closing ceremony which saw Spurs legends join the current first team and management squad on the pitch to thank the fans.

All media were instructed to leave the stadium at 8:30pm local time and as the doors closed for the final time, preparations were being made to pull the famous stadium down.

“We are Tottenham, super Tottenham, we are Tottenham… from the Lane!” was sung for the final time on Sunday at Spurs’ spiritual home.

Tottenham can rest easy knowing that they gave one of the greatest-ever cathedrals in English soccer a fitting, glorious finale.

The fact that just as the final song finished in the post-game ceremony a rainbow appeared directly above White Hart Lane gave this stadium a fairytale ending.