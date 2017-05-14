Serie A: Juve waste chance to clinch title; Roma move to within 4

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Italy’s top flight…

Roma 3-1 Juventus

Juve would have clinched their sixth straight Serie A title with a win or draw away to Roma, their closest Scuedtto challengers, on Sunday. Everything started well enough for Massimiliano Allegri’s side, as Mario Lemina put the visitors 1-0 ahead in the 21st minute. The advantage was short-lived, though, as Daniele De Rossi brought Roma back to 1-1 just four minutes later.

Still, it was a result that would have ended the title race. 11 minutes into the second half, Stephan El Shaarawy made it 2-1 to the home side, and Radja Nainggolan doubled the advantage, which was to be unchanged, in the 65th minute.

Juve are now winless in their last three league games (two draws) and have seen Roma trim their lead from eight points down to four. With just two games remaining for each side, though, the odds of any outcome other than a Juve title remain very, very long.

Torino 0-5 Napoli

Napoli, who locked up a third-place finish (at worst) last week, haven’t given up on catching Roma for second. On Sunday, they rode a second-half tidal wave to put five past 9th-place Torino and moved their goal differential (which is only the third tiebreaker in Italy) to the top of the table (+50).

Jose Callejon scored what turned out to be the winner in the 7th minute. The barrage of goals didn’t begin until Lorenzo Insigne made it 2-0 right on the hour mark. Dries Mertens scored 12 minutes later, followed by Callejon’s second in the 76th minute, and Piotr Zielinski for 5-0 two minutes later.

Elsewhere in Serie A

Fiorentina 3-2 Lazio (Saturday)

Atalanta 1-1 AC Milan (Saturday)

Inter Milan 1-2 Sassuolo — MORE

Crotone 1-0 Udinese

Bologna 3-1 Pescara

Sampdoria 1-1 Chievo

Cagliari 3-2 Empoli

Palermo 1-0 Genoa

