STREAM: Last match at White Hart Lane pits Spurs, Man Utd

The final match at White Hart Lane will not feature the visitors’ most important player (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has not traveled for the match at Tottenham following the death of his father.

For Spurs, it’s the last time they’ll entertain a Premier League encounter at the 118-year-old venue. Our own Joe Prince-Wright is on hand for the occasion.

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: loris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Mata, Rooney, Lingard, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Mitchell, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.

