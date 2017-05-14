More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

STREAM LIVE: Massive six-pointer pits Palace, Hull

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 6:40 AM EDT

Frayed nerves will be in abundance at Selhurst Park when Crystal Palace hosts Hull City in a high-stakes relegation six-pointer (Watch live, 7 a.m. ET Sunday on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com)

Swansea City beat Sunderland on Saturday to pull level with Palace on 38 points, four more than Hull.

Palace knows it can clinch top-flight status for itself with a draw or better, and for Swansea with a win. Hull needs a win to fight into Week 38.

Palace is at Manchester United on the Championship Sunday, with Swansea hosting West Brom and Hull at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

 

MLS (late-night) roundup: Fire throttle Sounders; Orlando drop 1st points at home

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 11:17 PM EDT

With 10 MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 24 more to go…

Orlando City 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

Ladies and gentlemen, please allow me to introduce to you, Latif Blessing, who had himself an extremely eventful first MLS start Saturday night in Orlando. The 20-year-old Ghanaian scored two goals and probably should have been shown two yellow cards for diving inside the penalty area. Neither attempt to win Sporting KC a penalty was successful, and only one was admonished with a booking.

Perhaps the fastest player in MLS from the day he arrived this winter, Blessing was an active agitator all night long, and both goals came via opportunistic tap-ins presented to him courtesy of chaos created by Gerso Fernandes — the first one put Sporting 1-0 ahead in the 9th minute, while the second brought Peter Vermes’ side back to 2-2. Cyle Larin got himself on the scoresheet once again (his 7th of the season), as did Kaka with his third goal in four games since coming back from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season.

Chicago Fire 4-1 Seattle Sounders

If you, not unlike myself, were still somewhat skeptical about Chicago’s contender credentials as recently as the last week or two, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, not unlike myself, were more than a little skeptical about Bastian Schweinsteiger‘s arrival to Chicago and what he might still have to offer, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, not unlike myself, were skeptical about forward Nemanja Nikolic’s credentials as a Designated Player in MLS, because he’d scored well over 200 goals in his pro career but never moved outside of Eastern Europe, perhaps you’re finally convinced now.

If you, unlike myself, weren’t a little skeptical about Seattle’s defensive issues with regards to their quest to repeat as MLS Cup champions, perhaps you’re a little more convinced today than you were yesterday.

New England Revolution 4-0 Real Salt Lake

A full summary of thoughts on New England’s destruction of RSL (highlights here):

D.C. United 0-4 Philadelphia Union

Already right at the top of MLS’s “most unwatchable teams” list, D.C. United are making their case, loud and clear, for the “worst team in MLS” title as well. That was the case prior to Saturday’s 4-0 abomination against Philadelphia, which only served to further the argument.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Toronto FC 3-2 Minnesota United
Montreal Impact 2-3 Columbus Crew SC
Colorado Rapids 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy — 6 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET

Ferrara-based Spal promoted back to Serie A after 49 years

Pianetafoto/ANSA via AP
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 9:10 PM EDT

ROME (AP) Ferrara-based club Spal secured promotion back into Serie A on Saturday after a 49-year absence.

Serie B leader Spal secured the celebration despite losing at Terni 2-1, because third-placed Frosinone also lost at Benevento.

With one round remaining, Spal held a two-point lead over Hellas Verona and was four points ahead of Frosinone.

Verona wasted a chance to secure promotion, drawing with Carpi 1-1.

The top two finishers are promoted directly while the third-place finisher can be promoted directly if it holds a 10-point lead over the fourth-placed club. Otherwise there is a playoff to determine the third promoted squad.

Frosinone is eight points ahead of fourth-place Citadella entering the final round.

Spal, which stands for Societa Polisportiva Ars et Labor, last competed in the top division in 1968.

Pablo Zabaleta to leave Man City this summer, after 9 years

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressMay 13, 2017, 8:05 PM EDT

MANCHESTER, England (AP) Pablo Zabaleta will leave Manchester City at the end of the season after nine years at the English Premier League club.

City said on Saturday that the Argentina international, who is out of contract this summer, informed the club of his intention to leave.

Zabaleta has made 332 appearances for City since joining from Espanyol in 2008, and has become a fans’ favorite.

Only Joe Hart and Vincent Kompany have been with the Blues longer — Hart signing in 2006, and Kompany having joined just nine days earlier than the Argentinian.

City said it hasn’t made a decision on other players whose contracts are due to expire.

MLS (afternoon) roundup: TFC make it 6 in a row; Meram bags hat trick

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Andy EdwardsMay 13, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

The 10th MLS Saturday of 2017 is nearly halfway complete. A quick roundup of the day’s early games…

Toronto FC 3-2 Minnesota United

Don’t look now, but TFC are sprinting away from the rest of the pack in the Eastern Conference. Saturday’s victory over Minnesota, a back-and-forth affair that saw the visitors twice come back to level terms, pushes Greg Vanney’s side to 25 points, six clear of everyone else in the East (TFC have played three more games than third-place Orlando City SC, who are on 18 points). The most impressive part: they’ve won six straight games, including five in a just-completed 15-day period that saw a number of key players rested at various points.

It was anything but pretty on Saturday, but the Reds will take all three points and a day or two of rest now, thank you very much. Sebastian Giovinco opened the scoring, from the penalty spot, in the 20th minute, a lead which they held until the 52nd minute, when Kevin Molino equalized for the Loons. Just two minutes later, though, Christian Ramirez bundled the ball into his own net for a 2-1 TFC lead.

Molino would pull Minnesota level once again, this time putting home the rebound from his own missed penalty kick, but Jozy Altidore, who replaced Giovinco in the 44th minute, would not be denied in his efforts to set up Tosaint Ricketts for the game-winning goal in the 77th minute.

Montreal Impact 2-3 Columbus Crew SC

Justin Meram is a star, and it’s time that everyone realizes and accepts it. After bagging his first career hat trick on Saturday, Meram’s 2017 numbers are as follows: seven goals and four assists, from 11 games. He’s just one away from a new career-high goals tally, and currently on pace to fall just short of his single-season high in assists (13).

Each and every one of the goals were pivotal, by the way, as the 28-year-old Iraqi international put Columbus 2-0 before the half-hour mark before bagging the game-winner in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. Defending — particularly on set pieces — remains a gigantic problem for Gregg Berhalter’s side, but they sit second in the East regardless.

Colorado Rapids 3-0 San Jose Earthquakes

On today’s edition of MLS Makes No Sense Whatsoever… we have Colorado, who haven’t won since the opening day of the season — who, in fact, have won just a single point in their seven games since opening day — crushing fifth-place San Jose, 3-0.

Shkelzen Gashi bagged himself a brace (29th and 56th minutes) either side of Dominique Badji’s goal in the 35th minute, and just like that Colorado are level with Philadelphia Union (for the time being) as the sides with the worst point totals (7 from 9 games) in MLS.

Tonight’s MLS schedule

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union — 7 p.m. ET
Orlando City SC vs. Sporting Kansas City — 7 p.m. ET
New England Revolution vs. Real Salt Lake — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire vs. Seattle Sounders — 9 p.m. ET

Sunday’s MLS schedule

Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United — 4 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls vs. LA Galaxy — 6 p.m. ET
FC Dallas vs. New York City FC — 8 p.m. ET