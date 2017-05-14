USMNT: Arena “hopeful” to cap Dom Dwyer this summer

Dom Dwyer is on Bruce Arena’s radar.

The English-born Sporting KC striker gained U.S. citizenship in March, and is hopeful of becoming the second member of his marriage to wear the red, white, and blue despite being born in another country.

[ RECAP: Palace relegates Hull ]

Dwyer moved to the U.S. in 2009, where he terrorized defenses at the junior college and Division I level. He married USWNT striker Sydney Leroux in 2015, and has been open about his desire to represent his adopted nation.

USMNT coach Arena is seemingly just as ready to cap the 26-year-old. From MLSSoccer.com’s Simon Veness:

“Dom’s a very good player,” Arena said. “He has just become eligible and is certainly on our radar. I’m hopeful between now and the end of summer we’ll have an opportunity to have him play for the US.”

Dwyer has five goals in 10 MLS matches this year, giving him 67 in 149 appearances for Sporting KC. He’s likely to be called up for the Gold Cup in July.

The Yanks play their group games in Nashville, Tampa, and Cleveland.

Follow @NicholasMendola