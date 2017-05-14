WATCH: Coutinho finds Sturridge for Liverpool lead

Click to email (Opens in new window)

It hasn’t been a banner year for Liverpool nor Daniel Sturridge, but the Reds striker may have scored the goal that keeps his side in the Top Four.

Kept onside by West Ham’s Sam Byram, Sturridge darted onto Philippe Coutinho‘s cutting first half pass on Sunday at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Sturridge then dribbled around Adrian and slid his shot into the middle of the open goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead.

It’s Sturridge’s 61st goal for Liverpool, and seventh this season in all competitions.

