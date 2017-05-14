West Ham 0-4 Liverpool: Reds clobber listless Irons

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Sturridge nabs fourth of season

Coutinho runs the show

Origi adds insurance

West Ham’s home finale

Philippe Coutinho scored twice and set-up Daniel Sturridge for another as Liverpool strengthened its Top Four stock with a 4-0 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Divock Origi also scored for Liverpool. The win boosts the Reds back into third place, two points ahead of Manchester City and four clear of Arsenal.

West Ham remains 12th with 42 points.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Jonathan Calleri played Sam Byram into the right of the box, but the Englishman hit his low shot wide of the far post in the eighth minute.

The Reds came close at the other end, with Joel Matip grounding a header off the underside of the bar off an 11th minute corner.

The chances continue to come, with Fernandes drilling a low shot through traffic that Simon Mignolet pushed out for a West Ham corner.

The breakthrough came in highlighter yellow, as Jose Fonte kept Sturridge onside for Philippe Coutinho’s through ball. The Englishman danced around Adrian to slide a low shot into the center of the goal.

The Hammers should’ve been level in first half stoppage time, but Andre Ayew hit the post from five yards out and put the rebound off the same post from a prone position.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

6 – Philippe Coutinho has been directly involved in six of Liverpool's last 10 Premier League goals (4 goals, 2 assists). Dynamic. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Coutinho made it 2-0 shortly after Georginio Wijnaldum hit the crossbar on a swerving volley. The Brazilian maneuvered through space to beat Adrian to his right.

The third goal, another from Coutinho, came when Winston Reid was laid to the turf with an arm to the face at the other end. To add insult to injury, Wijnaldum’s offending arm may have handled the ball in the box.

The referee allowed play to go on, and Coutinho dribbled through the 18 to beat Adrian.

Follow @NicholasMendola