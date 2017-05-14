More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

White Hart Lane handed glorious, emotional finale

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 14, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

LONDON — This was a glorious way to end 118 years at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham Hotspur beat Manchester United 2-1 in their 2,533rd, and final, game at the Lane on Sunday and the victory meant Spurs went through a Premier League season unbeaten at home for the first time in their history.

It also secured them second place in the PL, also a first, and the victory was their 14th-straight in the PL to equal a club record run for consecutive home league wins.

We all know that the game on Sunday was just a small part of the celebrations as their famous stadium will start to be dismantled on Monday to continue the rapid progress of their new 61,559 home next door while they play at Wembley next season.

Sunday was all about saying “Farewell to the Lane” for Tottenham and their fans. They certainly did that with the ferocious chants in the stands matched on the pitch with a dominant display from start to finish.

There was also something spiritual about 30,000 fans waving flags and singing “glory, glory hallelujah” as things came to a close. A huge pitch invasion at the final whistle then saw fans mobbing the players, taking selfies on the grass and eventually they were pushed back for a huge ceremony to begin.

Before the game fans bathed in the glorious late spring sunshine in north London, as a supporter with a Spurs badge tattooed on his calf looked wistfully up to the sky. There was a lot of that going on.

In the streets around Tottenham High Road, Tottenham’s fans chatted about the change to their routine as they walked to the old venue one last time. “Where will I get my burgers from?!” laughed one supporter.

With throwback jerseys from eras gone by littering the streets there was Klinsmann, Hoddle and the jerseys of many others, with one fan even walking around with a retro kit and a captains armband on. Yeah, it was that kind of day.

Outside the stadium “farewell to the Lane” scarves were selling like hotcakes from stands perched up against the construction walls surrounding the building site for the new stadium.

There was a slightly subdued atmosphere before the game, with fans wistfully looking around as they arrived much earlier than usual. The special edition matchday program included countless memories from Spurs greats and old photos from memorial European nights, league wins and more from over the past 118 years.

One Spurs employee said the emotions hadn’t quite hit him yet but he was sure they would during the game.

“I’ve worked here for 20 years, so I’m sure the emotions will kick in. Even though we are sad to be moving on, our history is also our future.”

As fans posed for as many photos as possible outside and inside the stadium, the scene was set for the finale. Many supporters arrived in the stadium early to soak up the atmosphere while reminiscing about their favorite players, memories and moments at the Lane.

With flags on the seat for each fan, a wonderful scene was set as the players arrived on the pitch.

They didn’t have to wait long to get the party started as Victor Wanyama headed home in the sixth minute to make it 1-0 and Spurs peppered United’s goal with efforts as Harry Kane hit the crossbar and David De Gea brilliantly denied Heung-Min Son, Dele Alli and Kane.

Throughout the game the chants became more reflective rather than reactionary as a somber rendition of “glory, glory hallelujah” set things off.

Chants about previous Spurs players soon arrived as Ledely King, Steve Archibald, Paul Gascoigne, Rafael van der Vaart, Jermain Defoe, Glen Hoddle and Teddy Sheringham were all serenaded. At times, it must have been tough for Tottenham’s players to focus as they glanced around them during breaks in the game to drink in the celebrations as a helicopter hovered above.

The game itself was dominated but Tottenham, perhaps reflecting that any tinges of sadness were replaced with optimism and what lies ahead in the next few years for this talented young team in a stunning new stadium with one of the most promising managers in the game, Mauricio Pochettino, leading the way.

Kane added a wonderful flick in the second half to make it 2-0 and despite Wayne Rooney pulling one back, Spurs sealed the win they needed in style as a perfect finale arrived.

That’s when tears started to kick in around the stands as fans led on the grass, kissed the turf and performed the now legendary “Klinsmann slide” in celebration.

Eventually a video and musical tribute arrived in a glitzy closing ceremony which saw Spurs legends join the current first team and management squad on the pitch to thank the fans.

All media were instructed to leave the stadium at 8:30pm local time and as the doors closed for the final time, preparations were being made to pull the famous stadium down.

“We are Tottenham, super Tottenham, we are Tottenham… from the Lane!” was sung for the final time on Sunday at Spurs’ spiritual home.

Tottenham can rest easy knowing that they gave one of the greatest-ever cathedrals in English soccer a fitting, glorious finale.

Mourinho says focusing on Europa not a gamble after Spurs loss


By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur got it done, winning the final match at White Hart Lane and clinching the second place spot in the Premier League for the 2016-17 season.

Credit for that, but Spurs were somewhat aided by the visitors’ lineup choice, as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho opted to play his top side in Thursday’s UEFA Europa League semifinal.

The Red Devils are chasing qualification for the UEFA Champions League through a UEL title, and essentially sacrificed the chance to finish Top Four in order to focus on the tournament.

United left Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera, and Marcus Rashford on the bench to start, and did not have Paul Pogba available following a reported death in the family. Mourinho said the focus on Europa was calculated, not a risk, and defies those who say otherwise. From the BBC:

“When people say we gambled by going to Europa League, we didn’t gamble. You can’t play two big competitions with 15 players. It was compulsory. The ones that needed to play 90 minutes got to play. We got no injuries. At the moment, the Premier League matches are the ones we don’t want to play.

“I don’t want to think about next season – I want to think about the final we have to play in.”

United has one Premier League match left before the big final against Ajax, a Dutch side which played the youngest side in league history on Sunday.

Tottenham 2-1 Man Utd: Victorious goodbye to WHL

By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
  • Wanyama nets header
  • Kane flicks second home
  • Rooney pulls one back
  • Spurs ensure second

Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane scored to help Tottenham Hotspur say goodbye to White Hart Lane in style with a 2-1 win over Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs clinch second place in the Premier League with the win, and will move into Wembley Stadium next season as construction continues on their new home. That’s set to open in 2018-19.

Wayne Rooney scored for United, which can no longer finish in the Top Four.

Spurs played at White Hart Lane for 118 seasons.

The celebrants were ahead by the sixth minute, when Ben Davies collected a short corner and swept a high offering toward the back post. Wanyama floated in the air and hammered a neck-snapping header beyond David De Gea to make it 1-0.

A funny bounce let Heung-Min Son on goal, but De Gea made a point blank save and Christian Eriksen hit the rebound wife of the frame to keep the deficit one. That was one of several key moments for De Gea, who was instrumental in keeping United in the match.

Kane doubled the advantage within minutes of the restart, as Kane beat Chris Smalling to redirect Eriksen’s free kick from the left right.

Rooney attempted to lead a comeback with his seventh career goal at White Hart Lane, running onto Anthony Martial‘s ball into the six to score in front — and off — of Jan Vertonghen.

Substitute Marcus Rashford nearly surprised with an equalizer in stoppage time, but was prodded into a shot wide by Vertonghen.

Klopp raves after blowout: "Nobody gives you 73 points as a present"


By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 12:45 PM EDT

Liverpool has left it late or left it wanting often this season when it comes to facing teams below it on the Premier League table, but Jurgen Klopp‘s Reds did no so thing on Sunday.

With one exception — a pair of posts from Andre Ayew — West Ham failed to threaten Liverpool much at all and the Reds exploded for four goals in a blowout 4-0 win at the London Stadium.

[ RECAP: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool ]

The win boosted the Reds two points clear of Man City and four ahead of Arsenal with a week to play in the season, handing the pressure back to their rivals. Speaking of pressure, Klopp was quite pleased with how his men handled the situation.

“It’s obviously a good sign. Part of our lives is to handle pressure; to ignore the bad part of pressure and use the good part of pressure. That’s our job. I thought we did really well. We drew in the last game, we didn’t finish, we didn’t score with the penalty, so maybe then people said, ‘Yeah, well they can’t deal with pressure’ but the only sign for this was using a penalty or not.

“These players did so good this season that we are in the situation we are, 73 points – and nobody gives you 73 points as a present. Take it and use it, we had to work for it. The boys did it and today we saw a really convincing performance and no doubt about anything.”

Finishing in the Top Four remains a must for Klopp as he tries to engineer a champion at Anfield, and few will care how the Reds made their way to the UEFA Champions League when the bright lights shine down next Fall.

Klopp will truly quiet many of his critics with another emphatic display Sunday at Middlesbrough.

STREAM: Last match at White Hart Lane pits Spurs, Man Utd


By Nicholas MendolaMay 14, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

The final match at White Hart Lane will not feature the visitors’ most important player (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has not traveled for the match at Tottenham following the death of his father.

For Spurs, it’s the last time they’ll entertain a Premier League encounter at the 118-year-old venue. Our own Joe Prince-Wright is on hand for the occasion.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

LINEUPS

Tottenham Hotspur: loris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Eriksen, Son, Dele, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Walker, Wimmer, Dembele, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen.

Manchester United: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Bailly, Jones, Smalling, Blind, Carrick, Mata, Rooney, Lingard, Martial. Subs: Romero, Darmian, Mitchell, Herrera, McTominay, Mkhitaryan, Rashford.