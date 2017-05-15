More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Arsenal reveal injury concerns over Alexis Sanchez

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 8:38 AM EDT

Likely needing two wins from their final two games to keep their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League alive, this is not the kind of news Arsenal wanted.

The Gunners host already-relegated Sunderland on Tuesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) and Arsene Wenger has revealed Arsenal’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is a doubt with a thigh injury.

Sanchez, 28, has been in fine form, scoring twice and adding an assist in his last two PL outings to give Arsenal a fighting chance of sealing an unlikely top four finish.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s game, Wenger revealed that Sanchez is struggling and will have a fitness test on Monday.

“Alexis Sanchez will have a test today,” Wenger said. “Yesterday it didn’t look too good, but with him you never know. He’s so keen. Maybe it was just a kick. It could be a possibility that he recovers for tomorrow.”

With Arsenal winning five of their last six games in the PL, they’re pushing Liverpool and Manchester City hard in the race for the final two UCL places.

Arsenal have Sunderland and Everton at home in their final two games and they’ll likely have to win both to snatch a top four finish for the 21st consecutive season under Wenger. Surely Wenger will have enough firepower in Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck and Theo Walcott if Sanchez doesn’t make it for Tuesday and Arsenal should instead plan on having their star man fit for the potentially pivotal final game of the season against Everton.

How tight is the top four race?

The Gunners sit three points behind fourth-placed Man City (they have West Brom at home and Watford away remaining) and four points behind third-placed Liverpool who have just one game left and finish their season with a home game against already-relegated Middlesbrough.

Simply put, Arsenal need to pick up two more wins and hope either Liverpool or City slip up. And their chances of winning out are much better with Sanchez leading their attack.

VIDEO: Demolition work begins at White Hart Lane

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT

After 118 years, White Hart Lane is being ripped apart.

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s final game at the Lane on Sunday — a 2-1 victory over Manchester United which sealed second place in the Premier League — the construction workers were waiting to come in as the final fans and media members (yours truly among them) filtered out.

This is why.

With just over 12 months to complete Tottenham’s new 61,559 capacity home next door the constructors are getting a proper shift on with demolition work.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy handed over the keys to the historic home of Spurs on Monday morning and the demo work began.

Take a look at the video below from the BBC to see the pitch being ripped up and work beginning in earnest to rip down one of English soccer’s greatest cathedrals.

Certainly a sad sight but progress is progress, man…

Premier League preview: Chelsea v. Watford

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT

Let the party begin.

After being crowned Premier League champions at West Bromwich Albion last Friday, Chelsea host Watford on Monday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men set for the first of two end of season celebrations in front of their own fans.

With the title wrapped up, it is expected Conte may rotate his squad against a Watford team battling to finish in the top 10 as Walter Mazzarri‘s future as manager grows increasingly uncertain.

N'Golo Kante could return from injury while Michy Batshuayi and John Terry may also start for Chelsea.

What they’re saying

Conte tells ProSoccerTalk about Chelsea’s turning point in title-winning season, the 3-0 loss at Arsenal: “Yeah, honestly. Yes. Yes. Yes. Because after two bad defeats, not simple defeats, bad, bad defeats, Liverpool and Arsenal. Against Arsenal this game was frustrating for me because during the game I didn’t see nothing of my work, of my idea of football. In that moment it was frustrating for me. I found the strength to change, to take the responsibility to change the system and find a new suit for these players. I think it was the key moment for us. Every single player found in this system the best for them.”

Walter Mazzarri on Chelsea: “Congratulations to Chelsea. They’ve had a great season and deserve it, they were better than everyone else in the Premier League. The nice thing in England is teams never give up until it’s finished, but strong teams like Chelsea might relax a little bit.”

Prediction

Title celebrations will have gone on all weekend for Chelsea and that, plus squad rotation, could obviously impact their performance in this game. That said, Conte is the kind of ruthless character who will demand two more wins to take the Blues’ points tally to 93 points. Expect Chelsea to win this against a struggling Hornets. 3-1 to the Blues.

Premier League award nominees announced

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT

The nominees for the Premier League Player and Manager of the season awards have been announced.

Eight nominees for the PL player of the season have been announced with Chelsea and Tottenham each having three players, while Arsenal and Everton also have one player each.

Champions Chelsea have Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard up for the award, while Spurs have Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane nominated after sealing second place, their highest finish in 54 years.The PL’s top scorer, Romelu Lukaku of Everton he has 24 goals, also got the nod, while Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez completes the nominees with the Chilean involved in more goals than any other PL players (21 goals, 10 assists).

Six coaches have been nominated for the award, with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham and Tony Pulis of West Bromwich Albion the frontrunners after sensational seasons.

Plus English trio Eddie Howe (Bournemouth), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Paul Clement (Swansea City) are all nominated for keeping their teams in the Premier League.

You can vote for the nominees below, via PremierLeague.com.

MLS Snapshot: FCD still unbeaten, but drop points vs. NYCFC

By Andy EdwardsMay 14, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

The game in 100 words (or less): We must all believe The Year of Kellyn Acosta is upon us, that it will deliver FC Dallas one, two or perhaps even three trophies in 2017, and will eventually result in the U.S. national team winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Hope — it’s all we’ve got. Anyway, Acosta turned in another sterling performance on Sunday, bagging the opening goal in FCD’s 1-1 draw with New York City FC. The 21-year-old continues to perform admirably with a difficult assignment: serving as the most-attacking central midfielder in Mauro Diaz’s absence. Three points looked to be on the cards until NYCFC drew level through Tommy McNamara 20 minutes before full-time. The draw pulls FCD, the last remaining unbeaten side in MLS, level with Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City (whom have played one and two more games than FCD, respectively) at the top of the Western Conference, while NYCFC sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, eight points back of runaway leaders Toronto FC.

Three moments that mattered

20′ — Acosta slams home for 1-0 — Michael Barrios does an excellent job to hold the ball while everyone else is catching up to the ball, then serves up a difficult ball to Maxi Urruti, who’s a bit fortunate that his wayward touch falls right into the path of Acosta, who makes no mistake on the finish.

54′ — Urruti smashes the crossbar — Urruti went inches from making it 2-0. Alas, Sean Johnson’s finger tips and that pesky crossbar…

68′ — McNamara heads home for 1-1 — David Villa’s free kick came back off the crossbar, and McNamara was more than happy to sacrifice his body to put the ball into the back of the net.

Man of the match:Kellyn Acosta

Goalscorers: Acosta (20′), McNamara (68′)