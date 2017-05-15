Conte on Chelsea’s record-equaling 29th win, Terry’s future

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte did not enjoy his side’s atypical defensive display, but loved the gumption of the Blues’ 4-3 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Conte started nine different players from Friday’s title-clinching effort against West Bromwich Albion, and got goals from John Terry, Cesc Fabregas, Michy Batshuayi, and Cesar Azpilicueta.

He says he knew the match would be a challenge given the celebration and culmination that was Friday’s 1-0 win, but also has another target in mind. A win on Sunday would give the Blues a Premier League record 30 wins in one season.

From the BBC:

“We conceded three goals but we scored four and created many chances. The most important thing was we won. Now we have target to win 30 games. “The most important thing is to win the league. Then if we have the possibility to improve these records, we must try. We can reach this target. The players and I want to reach this target.”

Conte also had praise for his captain after John Terry admitted that Sunday could be his last ever match:

“He is a great man. He helped me a lot in my first season. He had a fantastic role on and off the pitch. I think this evening he showed he can continue to play. I’m pleased for him, he scored a great goal. We won another game. I‘m looking forward to seeing him lift the cup on Sunday. He deserves this.”

