Non-allocated NWSL players take step toward forming union

Players from the National Women’s Soccer League whose salaries are not paid by a national federation have formed the NWSL Players Association, a first step toward creating a union.
National team players from Canada and the United States are allocated across the NWSL and their salaries are paid by their federations. The newly formed association represents those players who don’t have those national team ties.
The non-allocated players overwhelmingly approved a new constitution and bylaws in May, the association said Monday. The group seeks to represent the interests of non-allocated players with the teams and the league office.
The minimum salary for non-allocated players is $15,000. Most have second jobs, run clinics or coach on the side to make ends meet, and some live with host families.
The 10-team women’s professional league is in its fifth season.
MONACO (AP) Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has a message for anyone else thinking of sending him a celebratory text about the French title: Don’t bother.
Monaco closed in on the title after beating Lille 4-0 on Sunday, putting it three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain with a goal difference that is plus-17 better and a game in hand. Monaco has to lose its next two games by large margins for PSG to stand even a remote chance.
“Those who sent me a message of congratulations yesterday are still waiting for me to answer,” Jardim said Monday. “Our objective is to prepare the team properly and to steer clear of euphoria.”
A point on Wednesday at home against Saint-Etienne, however, would guarantee the title and should have Jardim smiling at last.
Although a dramatic collapse in the next two matches is highly unlikely, Jardim remains ultra-cautious, pointing to the way Barcelona made history by routing PSG 6-1 to reverse a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16 of the Champions League.
“Experience tells you to keep a cool head. Anything’s possible in soccer. Look at Barcelona’s comeback,” Jardim said. “We’ve worked 11 months for this title, now’s not the time to start easing up.”
Free-scoring Monaco has scored 102 league goals – equaling PSG’s tally from last season – and 153 in all competitions.
The Premier League season is coming to a close and most sides know where they’ll be playing their football next season.
That has newly-promoted teams active in the market, relegated sides quizzing their future, and clubs with European ambition buttressing their talent with depth.
And then there’s Manchester United, who as we told you earlier may need UCL qualification to nab James Rodriguez.
Ah, to the rumors:
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez had been vocal that another big summer of turnover would be headed to the Northeast if his Magpies clinched promotion. They did, and are dancing through the rumor mill today.
Benitez has been linked with 27-year-old Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, who has failed to gain a lot of playing time under Claude Puel. He’s also been tipped to make Christian Atsu‘s loan from Chelsea a permanent transfer, and to make a push for Leicester City captain Wes Morgan.
And is an upgrade between the sticks coming? Newcastle may lead the way for $11 million goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis of Udinese.
Talksport has reports of another Serie A import to the Premier League, as Arsenal may be ready to shell out big for Juventus left back Alex Sandro. The Gunners are said to be preparing a $43 million bid, though the club has long been linked with the addition of Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.
Elsewhere, injury-hit Bournemouth man Max Gradel sounds ready to hit the market:
“It’s unfair. Of course. My situation at Bournemouth is unfair. Like I said before, I won’t let them put me down. I continue to do what I need to do. I have three years left on my deal after this season. I don’t have too much pressure. If I have to leave Bournemouth, I’ll leave, but I won’t do so for the sake of it, that’s for sure.”
Two desperate Premier League powers face sides with very little to play for during Tuesday’s action in England’s top flight.
Man City and Arsenal hope to keep the heat on third-place Liverpool with matches against underdog visitors.
In Man City’s case, it can pass the Reds in the Premier League standings ahead of Championship Sunday. For Arsenal, it’s a chance to keep itself in the mix in case Liverpool falters against Middlesbrough.
Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Tony Pulis‘ West Bromwich Albion has been on a downward spiral since knocking off Arsenal on March 18. The Baggies have five losses and two draws in their last seven matches, and City is not the best opponent when form is down.
City is unbeaten in six matches, with four wins in that stretch. Pep Guardiola‘s men have scored multiple goals in all but one of those outings, the outlier a scoreless draw in the Manchester Derby. A win boosts City to 75 points, two more than the Reds.
Meanwhile, it could be the last match for Pablo Zabaleta’s long tenure at Man City.
Arsenal vs. Sunderland
2:45 p.m. ET on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com
The Gunners may not have Alexis Sanchez against already-relegated Sunderland, but they didn’t suffer when the Chilean left the 4-1 win over Stoke City this weekend.
Since dropping the North London Derby 2-0 at White Hart Lane, Arsenal has steadied its wobbly form and picked up three-straight wins. Arsene Wenger‘s men have only allowed one goal in that run, to Stoke, also beating Manchester United and Southampton.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte did not enjoy his side’s atypical defensive display, but loved the gumption of the Blues’ 4-3 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
Conte started nine different players from Friday’s title-clinching effort against West Bromwich Albion, and got goals from John Terry, Cesc Fabregas, Michy Batshuayi, and Cesar Azpilicueta.
He says he knew the match would be a challenge given the celebration and culmination that was Friday’s 1-0 win, but also has another target in mind. A win on Sunday would give the Blues a Premier League record 30 wins in one season.
From the BBC:
“We conceded three goals but we scored four and created many chances. The most important thing was we won. Now we have target to win 30 games.
“The most important thing is to win the league. Then if we have the possibility to improve these records, we must try. We can reach this target. The players and I want to reach this target.”
Conte also had praise for his captain after John Terry admitted that Sunday could be his last ever match:
“He is a great man. He helped me a lot in my first season. He had a fantastic role on and off the pitch. I think this evening he showed he can continue to play. I’m pleased for him, he scored a great goal. We won another game. I‘m looking forward to seeing him lift the cup on Sunday. He deserves this.”