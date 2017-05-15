Permutations for the final week of the Premier League

With one week to go the Premier League standings are mostly set but there’s still a lot to play for in the final handful of games.

So, let’s take a look at what has already been sorted out.

Champions: Chelsea

Runners-up: Tottenham Hotspur

Guaranteed top six finish: Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United

Seventh place: Everton

Relegated teams: Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sunderland

The big thing to sort out in the final week of the season are the final two UEFA Champions League qualification spots (third and fourth place) with Liverpool and Manchester City in the driving seat and Arsenal the only club who can catch them. Manchester United is guaranteed to finish in either fifth or sixth place (likely sixth) and after losing at Tottenham on Sunday their chances of finishing in the top four are over.

With prize money exceeding $2.5 million for each position in the table there’s a real battle to finish between eighth and 12th in the PL as clubs could earn an extra $10 million depending on where they finish. The race for eighth place is a little more complicated as West Brom, Southampton, Bournemouth and West Ham could all finish on the same points and then it would come down to goal difference. Leicester City also have a chance to finish eighth but West Brom and Saints are in the driving seat as they have 45 points and both have two games remaining.

Here’s a look at the table as things stand on May 15 before Chelsea vs. Watford.

The #PL table is nearly set pic.twitter.com/01FUGi9X1B — Premier League USA (@PLinUSA) May 14, 2017

And here’s a look at what is up for grabs in the midweek games and ahead of Championship Sunday when all 10 games will kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

Liverpool can clinch top four finish IF

They beat Middlesbrough on Sunday

If Arsenal fail to beat Sunderland on Tuesday

Manchester City can clinch top four finish IF

They beat West Brom on Tuesday AND Arsenal fail to beat Sunderland

They get four points from their final two games

Arsenal can clinch top four finish IF

They gain at least four points from their final two games AND Man City lose one of their remaining two games

They win at least one of their final two AND Man City fail to win

They win their final two games AND Liverpool fail to win at home to Middlesbrough

They gain at least four points from their final two games AND Liverpool lose at home to Middlesbrough

