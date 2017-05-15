Premier League award nominees announced

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The nominees for the Premier League Player and Manager of the season awards have been announced.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

Eight nominees for the PL player of the season have been announced with Chelsea and Tottenham each having three players, while Arsenal and Everton also have one player each.

Champions Chelsea have Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard up for the award, while Spurs have Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli and Harry Kane nominated after sealing second place, their highest finish in 54 years.The PL’s top scorer, Romelu Lukaku of Everton he has 24 goals, also got the nod, while Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez completes the nominees with the Chilean involved in more goals than any other PL players (21 goals, 10 assists).

Six coaches have been nominated for the award, with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham and Tony Pulis of West Bromwich Albion the frontrunners after sensational seasons.

Plus English trio Eddie Howe (Bournemouth), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Paul Clement (Swansea City) are all nominated for keeping their teams in the Premier League.

You can vote for the nominees below, via PremierLeague.com.

Who is your @BarclaysFooty Premier League Manager Of The Season for 2016/17? CAST YOUR VOTE NOW: https://t.co/Bv7szlugJ6#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/CRHibYINLf — Premier League (@premierleague) May 15, 2017

Follow @JPW_NBCSports