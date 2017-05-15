Premier League Tuesday: Man City, Arsenal put Top Four hopes on line

Two desperate Premier League powers face sides with very little to play for during Tuesday’s action in England’s top flight.
Man City and Arsenal hope to keep the heat on third-place Liverpool with matches against underdog visitors.
[ MORE: Chelsea 4-3 Watford | Cesc’s winner ]
In Man City’s case, it can pass the Reds in the Premier League standings ahead of Championship Sunday. For Arsenal, it’s a chance to keep itself in the mix in case Liverpool falters against Middlesbrough.
Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion
3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com
Tony Pulis‘ West Bromwich Albion has been on a downward spiral since knocking off Arsenal on March 18. The Baggies have five losses and two draws in their last seven matches, and City is not the best opponent when form is down.
City is unbeaten in six matches, with four wins in that stretch. Pep Guardiola‘s men have scored multiple goals in all but one of those outings, the outlier a scoreless draw in the Manchester Derby. A win boosts City to 75 points, two more than the Reds.
Meanwhile, it could be the last match for Pablo Zabaleta’s long tenure at Man City.
Arsenal vs. Sunderland
2:45 p.m. ET on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com
The Gunners may not have Alexis Sanchez against already-relegated Sunderland, but they didn’t suffer when the Chilean left the 4-1 win over Stoke City this weekend.
Since dropping the North London Derby 2-0 at White Hart Lane, Arsenal has steadied its wobbly form and picked up three-straight wins. Arsene Wenger‘s men have only allowed one goal in that run, to Stoke, also beating Manchester United and Southampton.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte did not enjoy his side’s atypical defensive display, but loved the gumption of the Blues’ 4-3 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday.
Conte started nine different players from Friday’s title-clinching effort against West Bromwich Albion, and got goals from John Terry, Cesc Fabregas, Michy Batshuayi, and Cesar Azpilicueta.
He says he knew the match would be a challenge given the celebration and culmination that was Friday’s 1-0 win, but also has another target in mind. A win on Sunday would give the Blues a Premier League record 30 wins in one season.
From the BBC:
“We conceded three goals but we scored four and created many chances. The most important thing was we won. Now we have target to win 30 games.
“The most important thing is to win the league. Then if we have the possibility to improve these records, we must try. We can reach this target. The players and I want to reach this target.”
Conte also had praise for his captain after John Terry admitted that Sunday could be his last ever match:
“He is a great man. He helped me a lot in my first season. He had a fantastic role on and off the pitch. I think this evening he showed he can continue to play. I’m pleased for him, he scored a great goal. We won another game. I‘m looking forward to seeing him lift the cup on Sunday. He deserves this.”
Pep Guardiola is grateful for the patience of Manchester City’s hierarchy.
Unable to secure a major trophy during his first year at the Etihad Stadium, the celebrated manager admits that he could’ve felt uneasy — or more uneasy — about the lack of success.
But Man City should still qualify for the UEFA Champions League, barring a monumental collapse, and it’s allowing Guardiola to discuss the disappointment of his debut campaign.
From the BBC:
“In my situation at a big club, I’m sacked. I’m out,” said the Catalan.
“If it is Barcelona and Bayern you don’t win and you are out. Here I have a second chance and I will try to do it better next season.”
Now if we’re honest, Guardiola’s reputation has done more than enough to assure he’d get more than a season at just about any club in the world. Yet it’s worth noting that the Spanish boss knows what must be done in year two, and it involves some shiny stuff.
One minute, he’s tearing up after scoring in one of his final matches at Stamford Bridge.
The next, he’s playing what was pretty much a primary assist to Watford’s Etienne Capoue.
Thanks to the wild nature of Chelsea’s win, fans will probably remember his goal more than the ones he couldn’t stop.
That’s good. Here’s Terry on the minute in question (Watch here), from the BBC:
“It was a crazy minute. I got on the scoresheet and a minute later made a mistake and let him [Etienne Capoue] in. Mixed emotions.
“I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet. But any young kid watching, if in doubt get it out. That’s what i should have done.”
Terry also admitted that he has not ruled out Sunday being his last match. He doesn’t like being on the bench, and probably has his legacy in mind. It’s not quite “better to burn out than to fade away”, but this may truly be the end for Terry.
Cesc Fabregas’ match-winning goal had all the class of an Ivy League valedictorian.
Chelsea had tossed aside 1-0 and 3-1 leads when N'Golo Kante intercepted a pass in the midfield (Imagine that).
Kante dished to Willian, whose clever work around the 18 led to a pass to Fabregas.
The former Arsenal and Barcelona man didn’t need to show much effort to poke an improbably difficult shot inside the near post.
The goal doesn’t carry the audacity of a bicycle kick or the electricity of a wonder dribble, but do not sleep on the shot’s difficulty level nor it’s aforementioned class.