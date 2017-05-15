Premier League Tuesday: Man City, Arsenal put Top Four hopes on line

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Two desperate Premier League powers face sides with very little to play for during Tuesday’s action in England’s top flight.

Man City and Arsenal hope to keep the heat on third-place Liverpool with matches against underdog visitors.

[ MORE: Chelsea 4-3 Watford | Cesc’s winner ]

In Man City’s case, it can pass the Reds in the Premier League standings ahead of Championship Sunday. For Arsenal, it’s a chance to keep itself in the mix in case Liverpool falters against Middlesbrough.

Manchester City vs. West Bromwich Albion

3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com

Tony Pulis‘ West Bromwich Albion has been on a downward spiral since knocking off Arsenal on March 18. The Baggies have five losses and two draws in their last seven matches, and City is not the best opponent when form is down.

City is unbeaten in six matches, with four wins in that stretch. Pep Guardiola‘s men have scored multiple goals in all but one of those outings, the outlier a scoreless draw in the Manchester Derby. A win boosts City to 75 points, two more than the Reds.

Meanwhile, it could be the last match for Pablo Zabaleta’s long tenure at Man City.

Arsenal vs. Sunderland

2:45 p.m. ET on Premier League Extratime and online via NBCSports.com

The Gunners may not have Alexis Sanchez against already-relegated Sunderland, but they didn’t suffer when the Chilean left the 4-1 win over Stoke City this weekend.

Since dropping the North London Derby 2-0 at White Hart Lane, Arsenal has steadied its wobbly form and picked up three-straight wins. Arsene Wenger‘s men have only allowed one goal in that run, to Stoke, also beating Manchester United and Southampton.

Follow @NicholasMendola