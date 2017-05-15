Premier League TV, stream schedule for midweek

If you thought that the Premier League action was slowing down, then you were just plain wrong.

We have five games coming to you over the next four days before the madness of “Championship Sunday” this Sunday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Kicking things off on Monday newly-crowned champions Chelsea host Watford (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Stamford Bridge as the title celebrations continue.

On Tuesday Arsenal host Sunderland (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates with Arsene Wenger‘s men aiming to keep their top four hopes alive by beating the banged up and already-relegated Black Cats.

Wednesday brings a clash down at St Mary’s as Southampton hope to push for an eighth place finish when they host Manchester United (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) who are fully focused on their Europa League final against Ajax on May 24.

The midweek action comes to a close on Thursday with Leicester City hosting Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what should be a lively encounter with the shackles off.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday

3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]



Thursday

2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]



Follow @JPW_NBCSports