Premier League TV, stream schedule for midweek

May 15, 2017

If you thought that the Premier League action was slowing down, then you were just plain wrong.

We have five games coming to you over the next four days before the madness of “Championship Sunday” this Sunday.

Kicking things off on Monday newly-crowned champions Chelsea host Watford (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at Stamford Bridge as the title celebrations continue.

On Tuesday Arsenal host Sunderland (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) at the Emirates with Arsene Wenger‘s men aiming to keep their top four hopes alive by beating the banged up and already-relegated Black Cats.

Wednesday brings a clash down at St Mary’s as Southampton hope to push for an eighth place finish when they host Manchester United (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) who are fully focused on their Europa League final against Ajax on May 24.

The midweek action comes to a close on Thursday with Leicester City hosting Tottenham Hotspur at the King Power Stadium (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBC Sports.com) in what should be a lively encounter with the shackles off.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here. They are available soon after the final whistle, but rights limit us to a certain number each week. Looking for game highlights? Try this. Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Monday
3 p.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Watford – NBCSN [STREAM]

Tuesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Arsenal vs. Sunderland – NBCSN [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester City vs. West Brom – Premier League Extratime [STREAM]

Wednesday
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Manchester United – NBCSN [STREAM]

Thursday
2:45 p.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN [STREAM]

London teams have dominated Premier League since 2014

May 16, 2017

The North-South divide in English soccer often creates plenty of debate, and over the past three seasons we have certainly seen a shift in power from North to South in the Premier League.

[ MORE: James to Man United? ]

After all three North East teams were relegated in the Premier League this season, there’s been talk of Northern teams setting up training grounds closer to London to attract better players and their families. That may seem extreme, but in terms of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham versus Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, there has been a shift in power back to England’s capital in recent seasons.

Of course, there are plenty of other factors which go in to “dominating” a season with European trophies, domestic titles and other measurable factors coming in to play, but from a pure standpoint of where each team finished in the Premier League it is easy to spot a shift.

Taking a look at the “power three” from each region, ProSoccerTalk has calculated the average position of each team over the past three seasons and the average league position each team has over those three seasons.

With this season not yet over, let’s assume that the table remains the same between now and the full time whistle on Sunday and that Arsenal finish in fifth place, Manchester City finish fourth and Liverpool finish third.

Average league position of London “power three” since 2014

Arsenal = 3
Chelsea = 4 (Titles in 2014-15 and 2016-17)
Tottenham Hotspur = 3.33

Average finish for region = 3.44

Average league position of Northern “power three” since 2014

Manchester City = 3.33
Manchester United = 5
Liverpool = 5.66

Average finish for region = 4.66

If you compare the results above with the previous three seasons for the clubs in questions, it’s clear to see the huge shift in power in the upper echelon of the PL.

Just look at the three seasons prior to 2014 (2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14) and how the Northern powers dominated by over a place higher on average each season.

Average league position of London “power three” from 2011-2014

Arsenal = 3.66
Chelsea – 4
Tottenham Hotspur = 5

Average finish for region = 4.22

Average league position of Northern “power three” from 2011-2014

Manchester City = 1.33
Manchester United = 3.33
Liverpool = 5.66

Average finish for region = 3.44

Whether or not this power shift will last for long remains to be seen but with Man United, Man City and Liverpool all hiring big-name managers over the past two seasons, it is easy to see how they plan to wrestle the power back in the Premier League.

For now the London clubs remain on top with Chelsea and Tottenham finishing in the top two and seeming to have bright futures with talented managers and relatively young squads.

However, with Spurs moving to Wembley next season while their new stadium is completed, Chelsea having European action to contend with once again and Arsenal in a state of flux over Arsene Wenger‘s future, the Northern powerhouses will feel like the next three seasons may well contain an opportunity to get on top once more.

Would James Rodriguez fit in at Man United?

May 16, 2017

The James Rodriguez to Manchester United reports are gathering pace but before we get carried away, would he actually be a good signing for Jose Mourinho?

[ MORE: Manchester Derby in USA ]

James, 25, has been on the outside looking in all season at Real Madrid but when you have Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and others ahead of you, that doesn’t mean you are a bad player.

The captain of Colombia is obviously one of the finest forwards around but after moving to Real in 2014 from AS Monaco for $88.5 million, he has failed to really make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Will his style of play not only fit at Manchester United but also the Premier League?

There’s no doubt James’ combination of pace and trickery would slot in well in the PL but there should be huge question marks around whether or not United need another deep-lying attacking midfielder. James is capable of playing out on the wing or just off a striker and that means he could partner Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in a tricky attacking front three.

Rashford could lead the line in that trio, but then what does Mourinho do with Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Henrikh Mkhitaryan?

It’s likely Rooney will move on but if the Red Devils do qualify for the UEFA Champions League (reports state he will only join if United are in the UCL) then having James around plus Mata and Mkhitaryan could be troublesome. Keeping all three players happy would be almost impossible as I don’t see how you can play more than one of those players and Paul Pogba behind a front three without disrupting the balance of the team as Ander Herrera has to be the lone holding midfielder.

A deal for James does seem to be interesting United, and rightly so. His star shone bright at the 2014 World Cup and he sealed his big move to Real Madrid. Since then he’s scored 36 goals in 109 games for Real but has played a bit-part role under Zinedine Zidane.

Someone with James’ quality deserves to be the leading man at a huge club but it’s tough to see how United will do that unless they sell on Mata or Mkhitaryan, or both.

There’s no doubt the Real Madrid man would add goals but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s 28 goals from this season likely to be lost next season, James will have to be handed the keys to this offense.

Mourinho may well put a lot of pressure on Rashford to lead the line if, as expected, Zlatan isn’t around, and then James would have to deliver plenty of goals and assists behind the pacey youngster in his first season in the PL. It’s possible he will form a fluid relationship with the likes of Rashford and Martial up top but it’s also unlikely United will pay anywhere near the $88.5 million Real Madrid paid for him almost three years ago, which may be a stumbling block.

James to United makes sense in a lot of ways but when you dig deeper, there will have to be plenty of departures to make his arrival worthwhile both for the player and the club.

I’m not saying it’s a bad deal. I’m just saying Mourinho’s priority should be buying a targetman unless he thinks Rashford is really ready to lead the line all season long.

Get ready for the finale on Championship Sunday

May 16, 2017

Are you ready?

[ MORE: Latest PL permutations ]

This Sunday the 2017-18 Premier League season comes to a close as all 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

We will show all 10 games across our network of channels as the curtain comes down on yet another memorable season.

Click play on the video above to see what you can expect.

Chelsea announce details for Premier League trophy parade

May 16, 2017

Chelsea have announced their plans to parade the Premier League trophy in west London.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

The Blues will go on an open top bus tour on May 28, the day after the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley, as they’ll be hoping to show off both trophies to their fans.

Antonio Conte‘s men wrapped up the title last Friday and the celebrations have been going on at Chelsea ever since.

With the Premier League trophy to be hoisted this Sunday against Sunderland in their final game of the season, the parties keep coming thick and fast after the joyous scenes at Stamford Bridge following the 4-3 win against Watford on Monday night as a much-changed Chelsea side still got the job done.

Along with the first team, Chelsea’s incredibly successful youth team will also be on the parade as Jody Morris’ team will show off their Under-18 Premier League title and the FA Youth Cup (their sixth title in the last eight years).

The parade will start at 6:30 a.m. ET on next Sunday, with the bus starting at Stamford Bridge and then heading along the Kings Road before finishing at Eel Brook Common.