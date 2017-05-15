More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Midweek games

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

There is still plenty to sort out as we reach the penultimate week of the Premier League season.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live ] 

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

[ STREAM: Premier League “Goal Rush”

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 4-0 Sunderland – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Chelsea 3-1 Watford – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]

Man City 3-1 West Brom – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

 

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Southampton 1-1 Man United – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

View post on imgur.com

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Thursday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – [STREAM]  

STREAM LIVE: Champions Chelsea host Watford

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Newly-crowned Premier League Champions Chelsea host Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Antonio Conte‘s boys will be in full party mode in front of their own fans.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

After sealing the PL title in dramatic fashion away at West Brom last Friday the Blues have been celebrating their success and they’ll be keen to win their final two matches, home encounters against Watford and Sunderland, to record their second-highest points tally in PL history.

Chelsea will be handed the PL trophy on Sunday, the final day of the season, after their game against Sunderland. As for Watford, Walter Mazzarri‘s men have sunk to 16th place in the PL table and badly need two big wins to end the season on a high following a run of four-straight defeats.

In team news Chelsea made nine changes to the team which beat West Brom as the likes of John Terry, Michy Batshuayi, Asmir Begovic, Kenedy and Nathan Ake come in.

Watford make three changes and bring in Amrabat, Cleverley and Niang for Kabasele, Okaka and Deeney.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard. SubsEduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Diego Costa

Watford:  Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucouré, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Zúñiga, D Pereira, Okaka, Deeney.

Soccer player arrested for smuggling migrant into Spain

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) A lower-division Spanish soccer club says one of its players has been arrested for allegedly smuggling an illegal immigrant across the Mediterranean with the team.

Fourth-division club AD Ceuta, based in Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta, says forward Ismael Abded-Lah Hamed was taken into police custody on Sunday and temporarily suspended from the team.

The club says during a ferry trip across the Mediterranean for a match, one of the team’s coaches discovered “the player helping an illegal immigrant cross to the (Iberian) peninsula.”

The club says it informed police, adding it “believes in the presumption of innocence of the player.”

Report: James to Man United, but there is a catch

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 12:40 PM EDT

Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that James Rodriguez will not join Manchester United this summer if they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Tottenham’s farewell to WHL ]

Reports had suggested that the Real Madrid forward has a pre-contract agreement with the Red Devils but Colombia’s captain will reportedly not arrived at Old Trafford unless United qualify for the UCL via winning the UEFA Europa League.

James, 25, has fallen way down the pecking order at Real Madrid and it is believed Zinedine Zidane will allow him to leave this summer as Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata are his go-to men up top.

Even though Zidane has insisted James’ was not waving goodbye to the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday during their latest victory, it’s hard to believe a player of James’ quality will sit on the bench during his prime.

Where would James fit in at United?

He’d be the perfect fit either centrally or out wide in a pacey attack alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata creating behind a fluid front three, as his clinical finishing saw him flourish at Porto, Monaco and become a star for Colombia during the 2014 World Cup.

If Jose Mourinho can rekindle James’ form from 2014, United could have one of the missing pieces of the jigsaw to replace the goals lost by Zlatan Ibrahimovic who has almost certainly played his final game for the Red Devils after suffering a horrendous ACL injury to end his 2016-17 campaign.

Jorge Mendes is James’ agent and linking him up with his other client, Mourinho, would certainly be an easy deal for everyone concerned.

Permutations for the final week of the Premier League

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 12:10 PM EDT

With one week to go the Premier League standings are mostly set but there’s still a lot to play for in the final handful of games.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live

So, let’s take a look at what has already been sorted out.

Champions: Chelsea
Runners-up: Tottenham Hotspur
Guaranteed top six finish: Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United
Seventh place: Everton
Relegated teams: Hull City, Middlesbrough, Sunderland

The big thing to sort out in the final week of the season are the final two UEFA Champions League qualification spots (third and fourth place) with Liverpool and Manchester City in the driving seat and Arsenal the only club who can catch them. Manchester United is guaranteed to finish in either fifth or sixth place (likely sixth) and after losing at Tottenham on Sunday their chances of finishing in the top four are over.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings

With prize money exceeding $2.5 million for each position in the table there’s a real battle to finish between eighth and 12th in the PL as clubs could earn an extra $10 million depending on where they finish. The race for eighth place is a little more complicated as West Brom, Southampton, Bournemouth and West Ham could all finish on the same points and then it would come down to goal difference. Leicester City also have a chance to finish eighth but West Brom and Saints are in the driving seat as they have 45 points and both have two games remaining.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule

Here’s a look at the table as things stand on May 15 before Chelsea vs. Watford.

And here’s a look at what is up for grabs in the midweek games and ahead of Championship Sunday when all 10 games will kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

Liverpool can clinch top four finish IF

  • They beat Middlesbrough on Sunday
  • If Arsenal fail to beat Sunderland on Tuesday

Manchester City can clinch top four finish IF

  • They beat West Brom on Tuesday AND Arsenal fail to beat Sunderland
  • They get four points from their final two games

Arsenal can clinch top four finish IF

  • They gain at least four points from their final two games AND Man City lose one of their remaining two games
  • They win at least one of their final two AND Man City fail to win
  • They win their final two games AND Liverpool fail to win at home to Middlesbrough
  • They gain at least four points from their final two games AND Liverpool lose at home to Middlesbrough