Red-hot Toronto loses Giovinco, Hagglund for weeks

If Toronto FC wants to keep up its torrid run, the Reds will have to do it without Sebastian Giovinco and Nick Hagglund.

The first absence is more significant, and will likely be shorter; Giovinco left the weekend’s win over Minnesota United — the club’s sixth-straight — with a quad strain and will miss around three weeks.

[ MORE: James to Man Utd if UCL ]

Hagglund tore the MCL in his left knee, and is going to miss 8-12 weeks. He’s played in every match for TFC this season, going the distance on nine occasions.

Giovinco has six goals and an assist in nine matches this year, but Toronto FC is 3-0 in the matches he missed with leg and heel injuries. That’s a significant change from last season, when TFC went 1W-4D-1L without the Atomic Ant.

Ultimately, TFC should be able to weather the storm without Giovinco, as the Canadian club goes to the Red Bulls, comes home for Columbus, and then visits New England before a two-week break.

Follow @NicholasMendola