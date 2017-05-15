More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Scorer, then scored on: Terry on wild minute, possible retirement

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT

One minute, he’s tearing up after scoring in one of his final matches at Stamford Bridge.

The next, he’s playing what was pretty much a primary assist to Watford’s Etienne Capoue.

Thanks to the wild nature of Chelsea’s win, fans will probably remember his goal more than the ones he couldn’t stop.

That’s good. Here’s Terry on the minute in question (Watch here), from the BBC:

“It was a crazy minute. I got on the scoresheet and a minute later made a mistake and let him [Etienne Capoue] in. Mixed emotions.

“I’m delighted to get on the scoresheet. But any young kid watching, if in doubt get it out. That’s what i should have done.”

Terry also admitted that he has not ruled out Sunday being his last match. He doesn’t like being on the bench, and probably has his legacy in mind. It’s not quite “better to burn out than to fade away”, but this may truly be the end for Terry.

Guardiola: “I’d be fired” with this season at Barca, Bayern

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT

Pep Guardiola is grateful for the patience of Manchester City’s hierarchy.

Unable to secure a major trophy during his first year at the Etihad Stadium, the celebrated manager admits that he could’ve felt uneasy — or more uneasy — about the lack of success.

But Man City should still qualify for the UEFA Champions League, barring a monumental collapse, and it’s allowing Guardiola to discuss the disappointment of his debut campaign.

From the BBC:

“In my situation at a big club, I’m sacked. I’m out,” said the Catalan.

“If it is Barcelona and Bayern you don’t win and you are out. Here I have a second chance and I will try to do it better next season.”

Now if we’re honest, Guardiola’s reputation has done more than enough to assure he’d get more than a season at just about any club in the world. Yet it’s worth noting that the Spanish boss knows what must be done in year two, and it involves some shiny stuff.

WATCH: Cesc Fabregas’ impossibly cool match-winner

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT

Cesc Fabregas’ match-winning goal had all the class of an Ivy League valedictorian.

Chelsea had tossed aside 1-0 and 3-1 leads when N'Golo Kante intercepted a pass in the midfield (Imagine that).

Kante dished to Willian, whose clever work around the 18 led to a pass to Fabregas.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona man didn’t need to show much effort to poke an improbably difficult shot inside the near post.

The goal doesn’t carry the audacity of a bicycle kick or the electricity of a wonder dribble, but do not sleep on the shot’s difficulty level nor it’s aforementioned class.

Chelsea 4-3 Watford: Changed champions entertain

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT
  • Terry scores early (video)
  • Gifts equalizer to Capoue
  • Blues make nine changes to XI
  • Batshuayi, Azpilicueta score
  • Fabregas gets classy winner

Stefano Okaka’s 74th minute goal looked to give Watford a surprising draw at much-changed Chelsea on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

But Cesc Fabregas found an 88th minute moment of class to give the Premier League champions a record-tying 29th win of the season in a 4-3 win. A win over Sunderland this weekend would set a new PL standard.

John Terry, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Michy Batshuayi posted Chelsea’s goals, as the Premier League champions moved their point total to 90.

Etienne Capoue and Daryl Janmaat also scored for Watford, which trailed 1-0 and 3-1 in the game. Watford remains 16th with 40 points.

Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, and Eden Hazard were the lone regular starters in the XI, with Nathaniel Chalobah, Nathan Ake, and Kenedy handed rare starts in front of second-string keeper Asmir Begovic.

The class of Chelsea’s depth was on display early, with Willian — how is he not a starter? — burning down the right wing.

Willian curled an 11th minute free kick toward Nathan Ake, but Watford backstop Heurelho Gomes collected it.

Michy Batshuayi beat Sebastian Prodl into the box in the 21st minute, but the defender recovered to force a corner that turned into Chelsea’s opener. Terry rose

Watford leveled it within moments, this time victimizing Terry. Capoue nabbed his seventh of the season when Terry’s poor header went into the path of the Watford man, who headed past Asmir Begovic.

Gomes flew to punch a ball away from Hazard on a 29th minute break, calls for a penalty rightfully ignored by referee Lee Mason.

Hazard then came close to cooking the Watford defense when Willian sent a half-field arrow to the Belgian, who cut to the middle and saw his shot deflected just… though a corner was not given.

Defenders were on show, and Azpilicueta made it 2-1 in the 36th minute drilling a low shot through traffic to beat a diving Gomes.

Batshuayi nabbed a goal after the break from a similar spot on the field as his league-clinching winner from Friday. Kenedy’s shot deflected to Ake, who played square for Batshuayi to tap home. 3-1.

Yet another quickfire reply came from Watford, as Daryl Janmaat dribbled into the 18 and turned Ake the wrong way to pull the Hornets back to within one.

Azpilicueta had a chance to score a second off a Janmaat turnover, but Gomes pushed a low shot wide of the far post.

Okaka took advantage of confusion between Kurt Zouma and Terry to belt a Tom Cleverley pass beyond Begovic to make it 3-3 in the 75th minute. Conte responded by taking off Kenedy for Ola Aina.

The only goal remaining went to Fabregas. Kante won the ball, which wound up on the boot of Willian for a square pass that Fabregas snuck inside the post.

Prodl then saw a second yellow card in stoppage time to send Watford down a man.

WATCH: John Terry gets emotional after scoring for Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

John Terry scored a goal that appeared to move him to tears, as the longtime Chelsea man gave the Blues a 1-0 lead off a scrum in 18 on Monday.

Handed a rare start by Antonio Conte, Terry lunged to pop a loose ball off the far post and into the goal in the 12th minute.

The Stamford Bridge crowd erupted, and later replays showed the Chelsea legend with a tear in his eye. He’s leaving the club after this season.

[ MORE: PL Permutations for final week ]

Moments later, the emotion was reversed, sadly, as Terry’s clearing header went backwards for Etienne Capoue to head past Asmir Begovic for an equalizer.

Given that Chelsea reclaimed the lead, the goal will stand in the memory longer than the gaffe. Maybe the tears clouded his heading skill set.