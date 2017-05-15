STREAM LIVE: Champions Chelsea host Watford

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Newly-crowned Premier League Champions Chelsea host Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Antonio Conte‘s boys will be in full party mode in front of their own fans.

After sealing the PL title in dramatic fashion away at West Brom last Friday the Blues have been celebrating their success and they’ll be keen to win their final two matches, home encounters against Watford and Sunderland, to record their second-highest points tally in PL history.

Chelsea will be handed the PL trophy on Sunday, the final day of the season, after their game against Sunderland. As for Watford, Walter Mazzarri‘s men have sunk to 16th place in the PL table and badly need two big wins to end the season on a high following a run of four-straight defeats.

In team news Chelsea made nine changes to the team which beat West Brom as the likes of John Terry, Michy Batshuayi, Asmir Begovic, Kenedy and Nathan Ake come in.

Watford make three changes and bring in Amrabat, Cleverley and Niang for Kabasele, Okaka and Deeney.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard. Subs: Eduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Diego Costa

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucouré, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Zúñiga, D Pereira, Okaka, Deeney.

