Transfer rumor roundup: Sandro to Arsenal; Morgan, Rodriguez to Newcastle

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

The Premier League season is coming to a close and most sides know where they’ll be playing their football next season.

That has newly-promoted teams active in the market, relegated sides quizzing their future, and clubs with European ambition buttressing their talent with depth.

And then there’s Manchester United, who as we told you earlier may need UCL qualification to nab James Rodriguez.

Ah, to the rumors:

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez had been vocal that another big summer of turnover would be headed to the Northeast if his Magpies clinched promotion. They did, and are dancing through the rumor mill today.

Benitez has been linked with 27-year-old Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, who has failed to gain a lot of playing time under Claude Puel. He’s also been tipped to make Christian Atsu‘s loan from Chelsea a permanent transfer, and to make a push for Leicester City captain Wes Morgan.

And is an upgrade between the sticks coming? Newcastle may lead the way for $11 million goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis of Udinese.

Talksport has reports of another Serie A import to the Premier League, as Arsenal may be ready to shell out big for Juventus left back Alex Sandro. The Gunners are said to be preparing a $43 million bid, though the club has long been linked with the addition of Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.

Elsewhere, injury-hit Bournemouth man Max Gradel sounds ready to hit the market:

“It’s unfair. Of course. My situation at Bournemouth is unfair. Like I said before, I won’t let them put me down. I continue to do what I need to do. I have three years left on my deal after this season. I don’t have too much pressure. If I have to leave Bournemouth, I’ll leave, but I won’t do so for the sake of it, that’s for sure.”

Follow @NicholasMendola