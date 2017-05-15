VIDEO: Demolition work begins at White Hart Lane

Let the party begin.

[ LIVE: Stream every PL game live ]

After being crowned Premier League champions at West Bromwich Albion last Friday, Chelsea host Watford on Monday at Stamford Bridge (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with Antonio Conte‘s men set for the first of two end of season celebrations in front of their own fans.

With the title wrapped up, it is expected Conte may rotate his squad against a Watford team battling to finish in the top 10 as Walter Mazzarri‘s future as manager grows increasingly uncertain.

N'Golo Kante could return from injury while Michy Batshuayi and John Terry may also start for Chelsea.

What they’re saying

Conte tells ProSoccerTalk about Chelsea’s turning point in title-winning season, the 3-0 loss at Arsenal: “Yeah, honestly. Yes. Yes. Yes. Because after two bad defeats, not simple defeats, bad, bad defeats, Liverpool and Arsenal. Against Arsenal this game was frustrating for me because during the game I didn’t see nothing of my work, of my idea of football. In that moment it was frustrating for me. I found the strength to change, to take the responsibility to change the system and find a new suit for these players. I think it was the key moment for us. Every single player found in this system the best for them.”

Walter Mazzarri on Chelsea: “Congratulations to Chelsea. They’ve had a great season and deserve it, they were better than everyone else in the Premier League. The nice thing in England is teams never give up until it’s finished, but strong teams like Chelsea might relax a little bit.”

Prediction

Title celebrations will have gone on all weekend for Chelsea and that, plus squad rotation, could obviously impact their performance in this game. That said, Conte is the kind of ruthless character who will demand two more wins to take the Blues’ points tally to 93 points. Expect Chelsea to win this against a struggling Hornets. 3-1 to the Blues.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports