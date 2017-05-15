VIDEO: Demolition work begins at White Hart Lane

Click to email (Opens in new window)

After 118 years, White Hart Lane is being ripped apart.

[ MORE: JPW’s account of WHL’s final day ]

Following Tottenham Hotspur’s final game at the Lane on Sunday — a 2-1 victory over Manchester United which sealed second place in the Premier League — the construction workers were waiting to come in as the final fans and media members (yours truly among them) filtered out.

This is why.

With just over 12 months to complete Tottenham’s new 61,559 capacity home next door the constructors are getting a proper shift on with demolition work.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy handed over the keys to the historic home of Spurs on Monday morning and the demo work began.

Take a look at the video below from the BBC to see the pitch being ripped up and work beginning in earnest to rip down one of English soccer’s greatest cathedrals.

Certainly a sad sight but progress is progress, man…