WATCH: John Terry gets emotional after scoring for Chelsea

By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

John Terry scored a goal that appeared to move him to tears, as the longtime Chelsea man gave the Blues a 1-0 lead off a scrum in 18 on Monday.

Handed a rare start by Antonio Conte, Terry lunged to pop a loose ball off the far post and into the goal in the 12th minute.

The Stamford Bridge crowd erupted, and later replays showed the Chelsea legend with a tear in his eye. He’s leaving the club after this season.

MORE: PL Permutations for final week

Moments later, the emotion was reversed, sadly, as Terry’s clearing header went backwards for Etienne Capoue to head past Asmir Begovic for an equalizer.

Given that Chelsea reclaimed the lead, the goal will stand in the memory longer than the gaffe. Maybe the tears clouded his heading skill set.

Red-hot Toronto loses Giovinco, Hagglund for weeks

Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaMay 15, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

If Toronto FC wants to keep up its torrid run, the Reds will have to do it without Sebastian Giovinco and Nick Hagglund.

The first absence is more significant, and will likely be shorter; Giovinco left the weekend’s win over Minnesota United — the club’s sixth-straight — with a quad strain and will miss around three weeks.

MORE: James to Man Utd if UCL

Hagglund tore the MCL in his left knee, and is going to miss 8-12 weeks. He’s played in every match for TFC this season, going the distance on nine occasions.

Giovinco has six goals and an assist in nine matches this year, but Toronto FC is 3-0 in the matches he missed with leg and heel injuries. That’s a significant change from last season, when TFC went 1W-4D-1L without the Atomic Ant.

Ultimately, TFC should be able to weather the storm without Giovinco, as the Canadian club goes to the Red Bulls, comes home for Columbus, and then visits New England before a two-week break.

STREAM LIVE: Champions Chelsea host Watford

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT

Newly-crowned Premier League Champions Chelsea host Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Antonio Conte‘s boys will be in full party mode in front of their own fans.

After sealing the PL title in dramatic fashion away at West Brom last Friday the Blues have been celebrating their success and they’ll be keen to win their final two matches, home encounters against Watford and Sunderland, to record their second-highest points tally in PL history.

Chelsea will be handed the PL trophy on Sunday, the final day of the season, after their game against Sunderland. As for Watford, Walter Mazzarri‘s men have sunk to 16th place in the PL table and badly need two big wins to end the season on a high following a run of four-straight defeats.

In team news Chelsea made nine changes to the team which beat West Brom as the likes of John Terry, Michy Batshuayi, Asmir Begovic, Kenedy and Nathan Ake come in.

Watford make three changes and bring in Amrabat, Cleverley and Niang for Kabasele, Okaka and Deeney.

LINEUPS

Chelsea: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Ake, Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy, Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard. SubsEduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Diego Costa

Watford:  Gomes; Mariappa, Prödl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucouré, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang. Subs: Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Zúñiga, D Pereira, Okaka, Deeney.

Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks – Midweek games

Getty Images
1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightMay 15, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT

There is still plenty to sort out as we reach the penultimate week of the Premier League season.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Arsenal 4-0 Sunderland – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Chelsea 3-1 Watford – (Monday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Man City 3-1 West Brom – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

 

DON’T TOUCH THIS… 

Southampton 1-1 Man United – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur – (Thursday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)  

Soccer player arrested for smuggling migrant into Spain

Getty Images
1 Comment
Associated PressMay 15, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) A lower-division Spanish soccer club says one of its players has been arrested for allegedly smuggling an illegal immigrant across the Mediterranean with the team.

Fourth-division club AD Ceuta, based in Spain’s African enclave of Ceuta, says forward Ismael Abded-Lah Hamed was taken into police custody on Sunday and temporarily suspended from the team.

The club says during a ferry trip across the Mediterranean for a match, one of the team’s coaches discovered “the player helping an illegal immigrant cross to the (Iberian) peninsula.”

The club says it informed police, adding it “believes in the presumption of innocence of the player.”