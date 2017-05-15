WATCH: John Terry gets emotional after scoring for Chelsea

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

John Terry scored a goal that appeared to move him to tears, as the longtime Chelsea man gave the Blues a 1-0 lead off a scrum in 18 on Monday.

Handed a rare start by Antonio Conte, Terry lunged to pop a loose ball off the far post and into the goal in the 12th minute.

The Stamford Bridge crowd erupted, and later replays showed the Chelsea legend with a tear in his eye. He’s leaving the club after this season.

Moments later, the emotion was reversed, sadly, as Terry’s clearing header went backwards for Etienne Capoue to head past Asmir Begovic for an equalizer.

Given that Chelsea reclaimed the lead, the goal will stand in the memory longer than the gaffe. Maybe the tears clouded his heading skill set.

