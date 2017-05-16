First-ever overseas Manchester derby set for Houston

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The first Manchester derby on foreign soil will be played in Houston, Texas this summer.

Manchester United and Manchester City will clash at NRG Energy Stadium in Houston on July 20 in an International Champions Cup game.

After 115 years of history, the first-ever derby overseas will be in the USA after their friendly in China last summer was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.

The game in Houston is the marquee moment for both teams in their preseason tours of the U.S. this summer with United playing against LA Galaxy (July 15), Real Salt Lake (July 17), Man City, Real Madrid (July 23 in LA) and Barcelona (July 26 in Washington D.C.).

As for City, they will play against Man United, Real Madrid (July 26 in LA) and Tottenham Hotspur (July 29 in Nashville) in the U.S. with Guardiola’s men set for a testing preseason schedule and they’re likely to have plenty of new faces with star named expected to arrive.

Here’s a little taste of what to look forward to in Houston this summer.

