Get ready for the finale on Championship Sunday

This Sunday the 2017-18 Premier League season comes to a close as all 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET.
We will show all 10 games across our network of channels as the curtain comes down on yet another memorable season.
Chelsea have announced their plans to parade the Premier League trophy in west London.
The Blues will go on an open top bus tour on May 28, the day after the FA Cup final against Arsenal at Wembley, as they’ll be hoping to show off both trophies to their fans.
Antonio Conte‘s men wrapped up the title last Friday and the celebrations have been going on at Chelsea ever since.
With the Premier League trophy to be hoisted this Sunday against Sunderland in their final game of the season, the parties keep coming thick and fast after the joyous scenes at Stamford Bridge following the 4-3 win against Watford on Monday night as a much-changed Chelsea side still got the job done.
Along with the first team, Chelsea’s incredibly successful youth team will also be on the parade as Jody Morris’ team will show off their Under-18 Premier League title and the FA Youth Cup (their sixth title in the last eight years).
The parade will start at 6:30 a.m. ET on next Sunday, with the bus starting at Stamford Bridge and then heading along the Kings Road before finishing at Eel Brook Common.
The first Manchester derby on foreign soil will be played in Houston, Texas this summer.
Manchester United and Manchester City will clash at NRG Energy Stadium in Houston on July 20 in an International Champions Cup game.
After 115 years of history, the first-ever derby overseas will be in the USA after their friendly in China last summer was abandoned due to inclement weather conditions.
The game in Houston is the marquee moment for both teams in their preseason tours of the U.S. this summer with United playing against LA Galaxy (July 15), Real Salt Lake (July 17), Man City, Real Madrid (July 23 in LA) and Barcelona (July 26 in Washington D.C.).
As for City, they will play against Man United, Real Madrid (July 26 in LA) and Tottenham Hotspur (July 29 in Nashville) in the U.S. with Guardiola’s men set for a testing preseason schedule and they’re likely to have plenty of new faces with star named expected to arrive.
Here’s a little taste of what to look forward to in Houston this summer.
MONACO (AP) Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim has a message for anyone else thinking of sending him a celebratory text about the French title: Don’t bother.
Monaco closed in on the title after beating Lille 4-0 on Sunday, putting it three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain with a goal difference that is plus-17 better and a game in hand. Monaco has to lose its next two games by large margins for PSG to stand even a remote chance.
“Those who sent me a message of congratulations yesterday are still waiting for me to answer,” Jardim said Monday. “Our objective is to prepare the team properly and to steer clear of euphoria.”
A point on Wednesday at home against Saint-Etienne, however, would guarantee the title and should have Jardim smiling at last.
Although a dramatic collapse in the next two matches is highly unlikely, Jardim remains ultra-cautious, pointing to the way Barcelona made history by routing PSG 6-1 to reverse a 4-0 first-leg deficit in the last 16 of the Champions League.
“Experience tells you to keep a cool head. Anything’s possible in soccer. Look at Barcelona’s comeback,” Jardim said. “We’ve worked 11 months for this title, now’s not the time to start easing up.”
Free-scoring Monaco has scored 102 league goals – equaling PSG’s tally from last season – and 153 in all competitions.
The Premier League season is coming to a close and most sides know where they’ll be playing their football next season.
That has newly-promoted teams active in the market, relegated sides quizzing their future, and clubs with European ambition buttressing their talent with depth.
And then there’s Manchester United, who as we told you earlier may need UCL qualification to nab James Rodriguez.
Ah, to the rumors:
Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez had been vocal that another big summer of turnover would be headed to the Northeast if his Magpies clinched promotion. They did, and are dancing through the rumor mill today.
Benitez has been linked with 27-year-old Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez, who has failed to gain a lot of playing time under Claude Puel. He’s also been tipped to make Christian Atsu‘s loan from Chelsea a permanent transfer, and to make a push for Leicester City captain Wes Morgan.
And is an upgrade between the sticks coming? Newcastle may lead the way for $11 million goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis of Udinese.
Talksport has reports of another Serie A import to the Premier League, as Arsenal may be ready to shell out big for Juventus left back Alex Sandro. The Gunners are said to be preparing a $43 million bid, though the club has long been linked with the addition of Schalke left back Sead Kolasinac.
Elsewhere, injury-hit Bournemouth man Max Gradel sounds ready to hit the market:
“It’s unfair. Of course. My situation at Bournemouth is unfair. Like I said before, I won’t let them put me down. I continue to do what I need to do. I have three years left on my deal after this season. I don’t have too much pressure. If I have to leave Bournemouth, I’ll leave, but I won’t do so for the sake of it, that’s for sure.”