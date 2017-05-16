Newcastle buying Chelsea loanee Atsu for $8 million

Multiple reports say Newcastle United has agreed a fee to make Christian Atsu‘s loan from Chelsea a permanent deal.
The Ghanaian flash, 25, posted five goals and three assists for the Magpies in their Football League Championship title-winning season, the latest loan stop after time with Malaga, Bournemouth, Everton, and Vitesse.
Atsu’s fee is said to be around $8.4 million. The winger plays mainly on the right but can also slide inside or man the left, and has 10 goals in 53 caps for the Black Stars.
Rafa Benitez is expected to again have massive turnover in a bid to renew Newcastle’s tenure as a top half team in the Premier League. The Magpies have been linked with Leicester’s Wes Morgan, Southampton’s Jay Rodriguez, and Udinese’s Orestis Karnezis.
He’s been linked to Arsenal. And he said his favorite club was Manchester United, but that he loved Chelsea’s Michael Essien and Man City’s Yaya Toure.
Oh, and Liverpool, Everton, and Paris Saint-Germain also wanted Franck Kessie.
Instead, DiMarzio reports, the card-collecting 20-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder is opting for a move inside of Serie A, choosing AC Milan over Roma.
Atalanta will reportedly net $31 million dollars for Kessie. If it’s true, the midfielder can learn a thing or two from Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo.
Kessie has seven goals and four assists this season. He’s been capped 15 times by the Ivory Coast.
An emotional Pablo Zabaleta spoke following Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday.
Zabaleta is leaving Man City after this season, his ninth with the club, and City’s final match of the year is Sunday at Watford.
So Tuesday was his final match at the Etihad Stadium, and fittingly the club did everything but formally clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola put Zabaleta is pretty elite City company.
“He put his heart on the field and it was a perfect night for him and his family. He’s a legend for the Club, like Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero. We played good against one of the stronger, physical teams.”
As for Zabaleta, here’s what he said regarding what he calls the most memorable night in his City career.
“I thought I had done enough and that it’s the right time for me to move on but believe me, I love this Club so much.
“I just want to say thank you to the fans and to everyone: to Sheikh Mansour to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the board and everyone at this football club.
“They have made me a better player and a better person and it was a big pleasure to wear the shirt.”
A classy goodbye from a classy player. Hear more from him below:
- United won 3-2 in EFL Cup Final
- And 2-0 at Old Trafford on Aug. 19
- Man Utd leads all-time 63W-30D-27L
It’s an EFL Cup Final rematch at St. Mary’s on Wednesday, when Manchester United will look for season sweep of Southampton (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Southampton sits eighth in the Premier League table, and controls its own destiny with this being a match-in-hand on two of the three teams which can still finish eighth. Claude Puel knows his future may at stake, and will want to take every chance to end with positive impressions.
Meanwhile, United knows it will finish in sixth place in the league. Jose Mourinho may hand several youngsters playing time, with names like Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, Demi Mitchell and Scott McTominay possibilties.
“I have to build some teams with the minimum of conditions to fight for a result,” Mourinho said. “We lost against Arsenal 2-0 and we fought for the result. We lost 2-1 [at Spurs] and we fought for the result.”
The match is one week before United faces Ajax in Sweden for the UEFA Europa League crown and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
What they’re saying
Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger on Puel in an exclusive with JPW: “Claude has been a part of everything that has happened this year. It is really going to be the players or however else, it is up to football to give us the final grade and then we will see how we go forward.”
Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford on playing its best: “”We’ve got to keep fighting till the end. As individuals, the way we’re made at this club is we want to win every game, no matter what game it is and what circumstances we’re in. It’s going to be the same approach until the end of the season.”
Prediction
Saints hopes of finishing strong at home in back-to-back St. Mary’s tilts will be met by United players hoping to impress Mourinho. Could be a lot of fun here with a 2-2 draw.
MADRID (AP) Spanish prosecutors have asked a judge to charge Colombia forward Radamel Falcao with defrauding Spain’s tax authority of almost $6.1 million from 2012-13.
Prosecutors say in a statement Tuesday they have accused Falcao of gaining illegal fiscal benefits and evading taxes after signing for Spanish club Atletico Madrid in 2011.
The striker stayed for two seasons before joining Monaco in 2013.
Prosecutors also are accusing Real Madrid’s Portuguese defender Fabio Coentrao of trying to defraud tax authorities of almost $1.4 million in 2011.
Last year, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and his father were sentenced to 21 months in prison for tax fraud. They were not sent to jail because sentences of less than two years for first offences are usually suspended in Spain.