Tottenham’s Danny Rose undergoes knee surgery

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2017, 1:02 PM EDT

Tottenham Hotspur is likely to be without Danny Rose for the start of next season.

The England left back, 26, has been missing for Spurs since Jan. 31 and after initially making a comeback to training, he has now had exploratory surgery on his left knee and will spend the summer months recovering.

Spurs confirmed Rose’s surgery in a statement.

“We can confirm that Danny Rose has undergone exploratory surgery on his left knee today. He recently returned to training; however, the problem has not resolved fully, therefore a decision has been made to proceed to surgery. He will now return to action next season.”

It is being reported that Rose’s operation to clear up any lingering issues with his medial ligament will likely keep him out of most of Spurs’ preseason trip to the U.S. and he may well miss the start of next season.

This is a blow for Spurs but it has to be said that Welsh international Ben Davies has stepped up admirably in his absence.

However, Rose’s pace and power in either a full back or wing back role has been a huge reason for Spurs’ continued progress over the past two seasons. The England international had reportedly been attracting interest from both Manchester City and Manchester United and it is easy to understand why.

Now, though, his full focus will be on getting fit and back on the pitch as soon as possible.

Real Madrid done rotating players as it goes for Spanish title

Associated PressMay 16, 2017, 1:45 PM EDT

MADRID (AP) There is no more rest for Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates.

Zinedine Zidane is done rotating his squad and will use Ronaldo and the rest of the regular starters when Madrid plays at Celta Vigo with a chance to regain the Spanish league lead and move into position to clinch its first title in five years.

A win or a draw in the match postponed from February because of bad weather will move Madrid past Barcelona into first place going into the weekend’s final round of matches. Both teams have 87 points, but the Catalan club leads on the head-to-head tiebreaker. Madrid plays at mid-table Malaga on Sunday, while Barcelona finishes its season against eighth-place Eibar on the same day.

“We are prepared,” Zidane said Tuesday. “We have two matches to play, two finals, and then it’s all over in the league. Everybody is doing very well physically and wishing that the game starts as soon as possible. We are thinking positively and we will give everything we have.”

Zidane had been rotating the squad the last few months as Madrid also played the decisive stages of the Champions League. Its latest game in the European competition was against Atletico Madrid in the semifinals last week, when it advanced to the final on June 3.

Zidane kept regular starters such as Karim Benzema, Casemiro and Luka Modric out of the starting lineup against Sevilla on Sunday, when Madrid won 4-1. Ronaldo was in that match, scoring two goals, and he is also going to play on Wednesday in Vigo. The star forward hadn’t played in an away match for Madrid since March, against Athletic Bilbao. He was rested in the team’s following four away matches in the league.

“Cristiano will be with us,” Zidane said.

The game against Celta was originally scheduled to be played on Feb. 5 but was postponed because heavy winds damaged the roof of the Balaidos Stadium, making it unsafe for players and spectators. Vigo authorities at the time accused Madrid of improperly pressuring to play the game despite the security concerns, and the club had to officially respond by saying that it would never want to put the fans’ safety at risk.

Madrid wanted to avoid playing Celta so late in the season. There were no other dates to play the match because Celta was participating in the Europa League and Madrid in the Champions League.

Celta, which made it to the semifinals of the Europa League, eliminated Madrid in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey after winning 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and drawing 2-2 at the Balaidos in January. The team is currently 13th in the Spanish league standings.

“It will be a difficult game because Celta has a good team. It’s going to be complicated, just like it was against Sevilla and like it will be against Malaga,” Zidane said. “I expect to face the same Celta team as always.”

Madrid hasn’t won the league since 2012 and is trying to avoid its longest title drought since 1981-85. It’s longest winless streak since then was when Barcelona won four in a row from 1991-94.

Barcelona is trying to win the league title for the third straight time.

Follow Tales Azzoni on http://twitter.com/tazzoni

London teams have dominated Premier League since 2014

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

The North-South divide in English soccer often creates plenty of debate, and over the past three seasons we have certainly seen a shift in power from North to South in the Premier League.

After all three North East teams were relegated in the Premier League this season, there’s been talk of Northern teams setting up training grounds closer to London to attract better players and their families. That may seem extreme, but in terms of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham versus Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool, there has been a shift in power back to England’s capital in recent seasons.

Of course, there are plenty of other factors which go in to “dominating” a season with European trophies, domestic titles and other measurable factors coming in to play, but from a pure standpoint of where each team finished in the Premier League it is easy to spot a shift. And the stats below suggest that the London region is getting it right above everyone else when it comes to the top clubs in the PL.

Taking a look at the “power three” from each region, ProSoccerTalk has calculated the average position of each team over the past three seasons and the average league position each team has over those three seasons.

With this season not yet over, let’s assume that the table remains the same between now and the full time whistle on Sunday and that Arsenal finish in fifth place, Manchester City finish fourth and Liverpool finish third.

Average league position of London “power three” since 2014

Arsenal = 3
Chelsea = 4 (Titles in 2014-15 and 2016-17)
Tottenham Hotspur = 3.33

Average finish for region = 3.44

Average league position of Northern “power three” since 2014

Manchester City = 3.33
Manchester United = 5
Liverpool = 5.66

Average finish for region = 4.66

If you compare the results above with the previous three seasons for the clubs in questions, it’s clear to see the huge shift in power in the upper echelon of the PL.

Just look at the three seasons prior to 2014 (2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14) and how the Northern powers dominated by over a place higher on average each season.

Average league position of London “power three” from 2011-2014

Arsenal = 3.66
Chelsea – 4
Tottenham Hotspur = 5

Average finish for region = 4.22

Average league position of Northern “power three” from 2011-2014

Manchester City = 1.33
Manchester United = 3.33
Liverpool = 5.66

Average finish for region = 3.44

Whether or not this power shift will last for long remains to be seen but with Man United, Man City and Liverpool all hiring big-name managers over the past two seasons, it is easy to see how they plan to wrestle the power back in the Premier League.

For now the London clubs remain on top with Chelsea and Tottenham finishing in the top two and seeming to have bright futures with talented managers and relatively young squads.

However, with Spurs moving to Wembley next season while their new stadium is completed, Chelsea having European action to contend with once again and Arsenal in a state of flux over Arsene Wenger‘s future, the Northern powerhouses will feel like the next three seasons may well contain an opportunity to get on top once more.

Would James Rodriguez fit in at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2017, 10:39 AM EDT

The James Rodriguez to Manchester United reports are gathering pace but before we get carried away, would he actually be a good signing for Jose Mourinho?

James, 25, has been on the outside looking in all season at Real Madrid but when you have Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and others ahead of you, that doesn’t mean you are a bad player.

The captain of Colombia is obviously one of the finest forwards around but after moving to Real in 2014 from AS Monaco for $88.5 million, he has failed to really make his mark at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Will his style of play not only fit at Manchester United but also the Premier League?

There’s no doubt James’ combination of pace and trickery would slot in well in the PL but there should be huge question marks around whether or not United need another deep-lying attacking midfielder. James is capable of playing out on the wing or just off a striker and that means he could partner Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial in a tricky attacking front three.

Rashford could lead the line in that trio, but then what does Mourinho do with Juan Mata, Wayne Rooney and Henrikh Mkhitaryan?

It’s likely Rooney will move on but if the Red Devils do qualify for the UEFA Champions League (reports state he will only join if United are in the UCL) then having James around plus Mata and Mkhitaryan could be troublesome. Keeping all three players happy would be almost impossible as I don’t see how you can play more than one of those players and Paul Pogba behind a front three without disrupting the balance of the team as Ander Herrera has to be the lone holding midfielder.

A deal for James does seem to be interesting United, and rightly so. His star shone bright at the 2014 World Cup and he sealed his big move to Real Madrid. Since then he’s scored 36 goals in 109 games for Real but has played a bit-part role under Zinedine Zidane.

Someone with James’ quality deserves to be the leading man at a huge club but it’s tough to see how United will do that unless they sell on Mata or Mkhitaryan, or both.

There’s no doubt the Real Madrid man would add goals but with Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s 28 goals from this season likely to be lost next season, James will have to be handed the keys to this offense.

Mourinho may well put a lot of pressure on Rashford to lead the line if, as expected, Zlatan isn’t around, and then James would have to deliver plenty of goals and assists behind the pacey youngster in his first season in the PL. It’s possible he will form a fluid relationship with the likes of Rashford and Martial up top but it’s also unlikely United will pay anywhere near the $88.5 million Real Madrid paid for him almost three years ago, which may be a stumbling block.

James to United makes sense in a lot of ways but when you dig deeper, there will have to be plenty of departures to make his arrival worthwhile both for the player and the club.

I’m not saying it’s a bad deal. I’m just saying Mourinho’s priority should be buying a targetman unless he thinks Rashford is really ready to lead the line all season long.

Get ready for the finale on Championship Sunday

By Joe Prince-WrightMay 16, 2017, 9:38 AM EDT

Are you ready?

This Sunday the 2017-18 Premier League season comes to a close as all 10 games kick off at 10 a.m. ET.

We will show all 10 games across our network of channels as the curtain comes down on yet another memorable season.

Click play on the video above to see what you can expect.