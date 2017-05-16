Zabaleta says Man City “made him a better person” (video)

An emotional Pablo Zabaleta spoke following Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday.
Zabaleta is leaving Man City after this season, his ninth with the club, and City’s final match of the year is Sunday at Watford.
So Tuesday was his final match at the Etihad Stadium, and fittingly the club did everything but formally clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola put Zabaleta is pretty elite City company.
“He put his heart on the field and it was a perfect night for him and his family. He’s a legend for the Club, like Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero. We played good against one of the stronger, physical teams.”
As for Zabaleta, here’s what he said regarding what he calls the most memorable night in his City career.
“I thought I had done enough and that it’s the right time for me to move on but believe me, I love this Club so much.
“I just want to say thank you to the fans and to everyone: to Sheikh Mansour to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the board and everyone at this football club.
“They have made me a better player and a better person and it was a big pleasure to wear the shirt.”
A classy goodbye from a classy player. Hear more from him below:
It’s an EFL Cup Final rematch at St. Mary’s on Wednesday, when Manchester United will look for season sweep of Southampton (Watch live at 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
Southampton sits eighth in the Premier League table, and controls its own destiny with this being a match-in-hand on two of the three teams which can still finish eighth. Claude Puel knows his future may at stake, and will want to take every chance to end with positive impressions.
Meanwhile, United knows it will finish in sixth place in the league. Jose Mourinho may hand several youngsters playing time, with names like Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe, Demi Mitchell and Scott McTominay possibilties.
“I have to build some teams with the minimum of conditions to fight for a result,” Mourinho said. “We lost against Arsenal 2-0 and we fought for the result. We lost 2-1 [at Spurs] and we fought for the result.”
The match is one week before United faces Ajax in Sweden for the UEFA Europa League crown and a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.
What they’re saying
Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger on Puel in an exclusive with JPW: “Claude has been a part of everything that has happened this year. It is really going to be the players or however else, it is up to football to give us the final grade and then we will see how we go forward.”
Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford on playing its best: “”We’ve got to keep fighting till the end. As individuals, the way we’re made at this club is we want to win every game, no matter what game it is and what circumstances we’re in. It’s going to be the same approach until the end of the season.”
Prediction
Saints hopes of finishing strong at home in back-to-back St. Mary’s tilts will be met by United players hoping to impress Mourinho. Could be a lot of fun here with a 2-2 draw.
MADRID (AP) Spanish prosecutors have asked a judge to charge Colombia forward Radamel Falcao with defrauding Spain’s tax authority of almost $6.1 million from 2012-13.
Prosecutors say in a statement Tuesday they have accused Falcao of gaining illegal fiscal benefits and evading taxes after signing for Spanish club Atletico Madrid in 2011.
The striker stayed for two seasons before joining Monaco in 2013.
Prosecutors also are accusing Real Madrid’s Portuguese defender Fabio Coentrao of trying to defraud tax authorities of almost $1.4 million in 2011.
Last year, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and his father were sentenced to 21 months in prison for tax fraud. They were not sent to jail because sentences of less than two years for first offences are usually suspended in Spain.
Arsene Wenger says he’s entered a final week of the Premier League season like this “many times”, with important positional standing on the line.
Given the tumult at the Emirates Stadium, it’s difficult not to smirk at that suggestion from the long-tenured boss. Wenger has faced criticism all year and his red-hot Gunners still have kept themselves in the mix to finish in the Top Four yet again.
Wenger, 67, saw his club win again on Tuesday, beating Sunderland 2-0 for a fourth-straight win. That stretch has seen the Gunners allow just a single goal and control the proceedings against all comers.
Arsenal needs a win on Sunday versus Everton, plus:
— A draw or loss from Liverpool versus Middlesbrough
or
— A Man City loss -and- a five-goal flip in differential between the sides.
Wenger admitted that his club’s tremendous form is actually a bit frustrating given how late it’s come in the season:
“Yes of course. We had a different patch after the Bayern game because it was difficult for us to recover for this, but on the other hand it was a good mental test for the team and we responded in a good way because that’s all we can do.”
“We had plenty of shots on goal but we needed to be patient. Their keeper kept them in the game. We missed some good chances and we were frustrated at halftime not to lose all our nerves and keep our composure.”
Wenger points out that Arsenal has more points this season (72) than it did when the Gunners finished second in the Premier League last year (71).
Jaap Stam’s first foray into management is going very well.
The Reading boss has his club one win from the Premier League after a Yann Kermorgant penalty lifted the Royals to a 1-0 second leg win over Fulham in the Championship playoff semifinal at the Madejski Stadium on Tuesday.
Stam played for Manchester United, Ajax, AC Milan, Lazio, and PSV Eindhoven, so promotion campaigns aren’t old hat for him, but Reading has won better than 54 percent of its matches with him in charge.
The Royals will face either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium on May 29 in the “Richest Game in Football.” Here’s Stam on Reading:
“It’s great to work with a club that’s got a lot of potential and with players willing to work really hard to get somewhere.
“To get this result today – against a very good team by the way – I’m very happy with that.
“Fulham have got a lot of threats. In the first half, we did quite well. In the second half, we started well. Then they’re controlling the game and we needed to defend. We needed to dig in.”
Could Stam be managing against his former club in the Premier League next season?