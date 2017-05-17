Breaking: Walter Mazzarri won’t return to Watford next season

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Watford has avoided falling out of the Premier League in 2016/17, but the club is still going to be making some changes this summer.

The club announced on Wednesday that manager Walter Mazzarri won’t return to Vicarage Road next season after taking over at Watford in July 2016.

The Hornets released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the decision:

“After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season.

“We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year.”

Mazzarri will manage Watford’s final PL match of the season against Manchester City on Championship Sunday.

In his time with the Hornets, Mazzarri racked up 11 PL wins en route to accumulating 40 points with one match remaining in the English calendar.

Watford is in its second consecutive PL season since being promoted from the Championship following the 2014/15 campaign.