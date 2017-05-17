Breaking: Walter Mazzarri won’t return to Watford next season

Watford has avoided falling out of the Premier League in 2016/17, but the club is still going to be making some changes this summer.
The club announced on Wednesday that manager Walter Mazzarri won’t return to Vicarage Road next season after taking over at Watford in July 2016.
The Hornets released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the decision:
“After the Board discussed with Walter Mazzarri the club’s future goals and aspirations, it was decided he will be stepping down from his position as the club’s Head Coach after the final game of the 2016/17 season.
“We thank Walter and his staff for the contribution they have made to Watford Football Club over the past year.”
Mazzarri will manage Watford’s final PL match of the season against Manchester City on Championship Sunday.
In his time with the Hornets, Mazzarri racked up 11 PL wins en route to accumulating 40 points with one match remaining in the English calendar.
Watford is in its second consecutive PL season since being promoted from the Championship following the 2014/15 campaign.
Reading will find out its opponent for the promotion playoffs finale on Wednesday, but the club also received some massive news as the Championship side prepares for a Premier League return in 2017/18.
The club announced on Wednesday that Chinese duo, and brother and sister, Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, have completed a majority takeover of Reading for 75% of the organization.
The English Football League released the following statement after the completed transaction:
“Following a full review of the transaction, the EFL has insisted upon – and the club/new owners have agreed – to a number of additional reporting requirements including enhanced financial monitoring, so as to ensure that their performance is consistent with the application we have considered.”
Reading’s previous majority holders, a group of three Thai investors, will still hold a minority stake in the club moving forward.
Yongge and Li had made an attempt at purchasing recently-relegated PL side Hull City in the past, but the PL reportedly wasn’t prepared to pass the pair for the FA’s fit and proper person test.
The Royals will meet either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield in the promotion playoffs final on May 29 after having defeated Fulham in the semifinal round on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
Michael Carrick has enjoyed countless achievements since arriving at Old Trafford over a decade ago, and now the veteran midfielder could be in line to have his stay in Manchester extended.
According to BBC Sport, Manchester United is preparing to offer a new one-year contract extension to the 35-year-old midfielder as the Red Devils look to hold onto Carrick when his deal expires this summer.
Carrick was handed a similar one-year deal last summer prior to his 11th season with United, and manager Jose Mourinho appears set on bringing back the England international.
In 457 appearances in all competitions, Carrick has scored 24 goals for United since joining the club in 2006 from Tottenham Hotspur.
Multiple reports say Newcastle United has agreed a fee to make Christian Atsu‘s loan from Chelsea a permanent deal.
The Ghanaian flash, 25, posted five goals and three assists for the Magpies in their Football League Championship title-winning season, the latest loan stop after time with Malaga, Bournemouth, Everton, and Vitesse.
Atsu’s fee is said to be around $8.4 million. The winger plays mainly on the right but can also slide inside or man the left, and has 10 goals in 53 caps for the Black Stars.
Rafa Benitez is expected to again have massive turnover in a bid to renew Newcastle’s tenure as a top half team in the Premier League. The Magpies have been linked with Leicester’s Wes Morgan, Southampton’s Jay Rodriguez, and Udinese’s Orestis Karnezis.
He’s been linked to Arsenal. And he said his favorite club was Manchester United, but that he loved Chelsea’s Michael Essien and Man City’s Yaya Toure.
Oh, and Liverpool, Everton, and Paris Saint-Germain also wanted Franck Kessie.
Instead, DiMarzio reports, the card-collecting 20-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder is opting for a move inside of Serie A, choosing AC Milan over Roma.
Atalanta will reportedly net $31 million dollars for Kessie. If it’s true, the midfielder can learn a thing or two from Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo.
Kessie has seven goals and four assists this season. He’s been capped 15 times by the Ivory Coast.