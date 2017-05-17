Chinese duo complete Reading takeover as club nears PL return

Reading will find out its opponent for the promotion playoffs finale on Wednesday, but the club also received some massive news as the Championship side prepares for a Premier League return in 2017/18.
The club announced on Wednesday that Chinese duo, and brother and sister, Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li, have completed a majority takeover of Reading for 75% of the organization.
The English Football League released the following statement after the completed transaction:
“Following a full review of the transaction, the EFL has insisted upon – and the club/new owners have agreed – to a number of additional reporting requirements including enhanced financial monitoring, so as to ensure that their performance is consistent with the application we have considered.”
Reading’s previous majority holders, a group of three Thai investors, will still hold a minority stake in the club moving forward.
Yongge and Li had made an attempt at purchasing recently-relegated PL side Hull City in the past, but the PL reportedly wasn’t prepared to pass the pair for the FA’s fit and proper person test.
The Royals will meet either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield in the promotion playoffs final on May 29 after having defeated Fulham in the semifinal round on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.
Michael Carrick has enjoyed countless achievements since arriving at Old Trafford over a decade ago, and now the veteran midfielder could be in line to have his stay in Manchester extended.
According to BBC Sport, Manchester United is preparing to offer a new one-year contract extension to the 35-year-old midfielder as the Red Devils look to hold onto Carrick when his deal expires this summer.
Carrick was handed a similar one-year deal last summer prior to his 11th season with United, and manager Jose Mourinho appears set on bringing back the England international.
In 457 appearances in all competitions, Carrick has scored 24 goals for United since joining the club in 2006 from Tottenham Hotspur.
Multiple reports say Newcastle United has agreed a fee to make Christian Atsu‘s loan from Chelsea a permanent deal.
The Ghanaian flash, 25, posted five goals and three assists for the Magpies in their Football League Championship title-winning season, the latest loan stop after time with Malaga, Bournemouth, Everton, and Vitesse.
Atsu’s fee is said to be around $8.4 million. The winger plays mainly on the right but can also slide inside or man the left, and has 10 goals in 53 caps for the Black Stars.
Rafa Benitez is expected to again have massive turnover in a bid to renew Newcastle’s tenure as a top half team in the Premier League. The Magpies have been linked with Leicester’s Wes Morgan, Southampton’s Jay Rodriguez, and Udinese’s Orestis Karnezis.
He’s been linked to Arsenal. And he said his favorite club was Manchester United, but that he loved Chelsea’s Michael Essien and Man City’s Yaya Toure.
Oh, and Liverpool, Everton, and Paris Saint-Germain also wanted Franck Kessie.
Instead, DiMarzio reports, the card-collecting 20-year-old Ivorian defensive midfielder is opting for a move inside of Serie A, choosing AC Milan over Roma.
Atalanta will reportedly net $31 million dollars for Kessie. If it’s true, the midfielder can learn a thing or two from Milan captain Riccardo Montolivo.
Kessie has seven goals and four assists this season. He’s been capped 15 times by the Ivory Coast.
An emotional Pablo Zabaleta spoke following Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Brom on Tuesday.
Zabaleta is leaving Man City after this season, his ninth with the club, and City’s final match of the year is Sunday at Watford.
So Tuesday was his final match at the Etihad Stadium, and fittingly the club did everything but formally clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola put Zabaleta is pretty elite City company.
“He put his heart on the field and it was a perfect night for him and his family. He’s a legend for the Club, like Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, Yaya Toure and Sergio Aguero. We played good against one of the stronger, physical teams.”
As for Zabaleta, here’s what he said regarding what he calls the most memorable night in his City career.
“I thought I had done enough and that it’s the right time for me to move on but believe me, I love this Club so much.
“I just want to say thank you to the fans and to everyone: to Sheikh Mansour to Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the board and everyone at this football club.
“They have made me a better player and a better person and it was a big pleasure to wear the shirt.”
A classy goodbye from a classy player. Hear more from him below: