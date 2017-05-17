Could a shock NASL move be on the horizon for Francesco Totti?

For the past 25 years, Francesco Totti has built up a resume unmatched in Italian soccer as he helped Roma reach countless high points.

[ MORE: PST talks with Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger ]

However, with an end to his Italian career likely in sight at the conclusion of the 2016/17 Serie A season, could Totti pursue a move elsewhere in an attempt to extend his already-impressive body of work?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a move to the United States could be in the offing with NASL side Miami FC due to the club’s Italian links.

The Division II side is partially owned by former Italy national team player Paolo Maldini and is managed by Alessandro Nesta, who continued his playing career in the U.S. prior to hanging up his boots.

While there has been nothing to suggest that Totti would even entertain the idea of playing somewhere not named Roma, a potential move to Miami could be enticing for Totti on several fronts.

The Italian links would surely enhance any chance that Miami has of acquiring the Italian legend, who has reached 250 league goals for the Giallorossi during his career. Additionally, given the fact that Totti has never played for another Italian or European side, it would make more sense that the striker continue his career abroad, if he were to do so.