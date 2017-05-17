More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Germany makes 6 new call-ups for Confed Cup, rests stars

Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 12:35 PM EDT

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) Germany coach Joachim Loew has made six new call-ups for the Confederations Cup, opting to leave established internationals Marco Reus and Mario Gomez out.

Loew, who says he is bringing a “perspective squad” to Russia for the June 17-July 2 tournament, nominated Borussia Moenchengladbach captain Lars Stindl, Hertha Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt, Ajax winger Amin Younes, Leipzig midfielder Diego Demme and Hoffenheim players Kerem Demirbay and Sandro Wagner, the latter earning his first call-up at 29.

Only three members of Germany’s World Cup-winning squad are included, with Loew opting to give many players a break with the main focus on defending the title next year.

The Germany coach says, however, that “we’ll be as well-prepared for this tournament as if it were a World Cup or European Championship.”

Dirk Kuyt retires after winning Dutch league with Feyenoord

Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) Dirk Kuyt, the veteran captain of Feyenoord who led his team to its first Dutch league title in 18 years, is retiring.

Feyenoord says the 36-year-old Kuyt, who returned to Rotterdam two years ago saying he wanted to win the league, told coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst of his decision Wednesday.

Kuyt’s 19 seasons as a professional player started at Utrecht before going to Feyenoord. He then moved to Liverpool, Fenerbahce and back to Feyenoord.

Kuyt also played 104 internationals for the Netherlands, including the World Cup final in 2010, when the Netherlands lost to Spain in extra time.

Technical director Martin van Geel says “we are unbelievably grateful to Dirk for what he has meant to Feyenoord for the last two years.”

Benzema reveals connection with French president Macron

Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Can Emmanuel Macron save Karim Benzema?

Banned from the national team since November 2015 because of his suspected involvement in a corruption scandal, the Real Madrid striker may have found an unexpected supporter in the new French president.

Benzema told L’Equipe newspaper on Wednesday that he met Macron before he started his political career and that they “stayed a bit in touch via messages.”

Benzema, the most talented striker of his generation, is facing charges relating to an extortion scam over a sex tape featuring France teammate Mathieu Valbuena. The case has been dragging on, with Benzema suspected of pressuring Valbuena to deal with blackmailers.

When the story broke in 2015, Benzema faced a deluge of criticism and then Prime Minister Manuel Valls landed a heavy blow when he said the former Lyon player had “no place” in the national team. Former French President Francois Hollande was also quoted as saying in a book last year that Benzema was not an example of morality.

Benzema said he is not expecting Macron to intervene in his favor, but hopes the new president won’t pillory him.

“Maybe he’ll speak about me in better words,” Benzema said. “When your name is quoted by the prime minister (Valls), then by the French president (Hollande), it gets difficult.”

The 29-year-old Benzema, who will feature in his third Champions League final next month when Madrid takes on Juventus, added that he met Macron “three or four times” and had dinner with him.

Benzema has achieved another excellent season with Madrid and believes there is no obvious sporting reason for his repeated absence from France coach Didier Deschamps’ lists of players. Benzema, whose last game with France dates back to October 2015, is not expected to make the cut when Deschamps announces his players for France’s next three games on Thursday.

“If the coach tells me straight into the eyes that it is because of soccer, then I will keep working,” said Benzema, who has 27 international goals in 81 appearances. “If it’s for another reason, then he should tell it to my face, and I will be done with him.”

STREAM LIVE: Man United travels to Saints in penultimate clash

By Matt ReedMay 17, 2017, 1:55 PM EDT

While the Red Devils have everything to play for in their Europa League final, Jose Mourinho’s side is locked into the sixth position with two Premier League matches left.

Southampton host Manchester United on Wednesday (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) at St Mary’s as both sides look to finish the season off strong in the PL’s final week.

Saints have won just one of their last six matches in the PL, with their most recent fixture against relegated Middlesbrough coming as the club’s only high point since early April.

Meanwhile, United is winless in their last three across all competitions, but the team’s progression to the UEL final has given Mourinho’s side hope of still progressing to the Champions League next season.

LINEUPS

Southampton: Forster, Cédric, Yoshida, Stephens, Targett, Davis, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Tadić, Redmond, Gabbiadini.

Manchester United: Romero, Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Darmian, Fellaini, Tuanzebe, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rooney, Martial.

Men In Blazers podcast: Chelsea’s likable title win and more

By Matt ReedMay 17, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT
Rog and Davo break down a borderline likable Chelsea Title Win, pour one out for White Hart Lane and Rog pods in a onesie.

