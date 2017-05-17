Huddersfield Town outlasts Sheff Weds., onto Wembley for playoff final

Absolute heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday.
There’s no other way to describe losing on penalty kicks, 90 minutes from a second-straight trip to the Championship playoff.
The victors, Huddersfield Town, outlasted the Owls through 120 minutes and won 4-3 in kicks to move within a single win of the Premier League.
Huddersfield Town will face Reading at Wembley on May 29 for the right to join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in England’s top flight.
Here’s how former USMNT player David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town, reacted to the match:
“First I must share my thoughts with Sheffield Wednesday. They have had a great season and I can only imagine how sad they are. They are great competitors.
“If you play two games and have to go to penalties, it shows how tight and even the games are.
As for the players… well, a bit less sympathy and understandably so. Here’s captain Tommy Smith:
“It’s an amazing feeling. This team are a special bunch, and it stems back to the backroom staff. It’s a special club. It’s been an unbelievable season and this is an incredible feeling. Why can’t we go on and win at Wembley?”