Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town outlasts Sheff Weds., onto Wembley for playoff final

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Absolute heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday.

There’s no other way to describe losing on penalty kicks, 90 minutes from a second-straight trip to the Championship playoff.

The victors, Huddersfield Town, outlasted the Owls through 120 minutes and won 4-3 in kicks to move within a single win of the Premier League.

[ RECAP: Saints 0-0 Man Utd ]

Huddersfield Town will face Reading at Wembley on May 29 for the right to join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in England’s top flight.

Here’s how former USMNT player David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town, reacted to the match:

“First I must share my thoughts with Sheffield Wednesday. They have had a great season and I can only imagine how sad they are. They are great competitors.

“If you play two games and have to go to penalties, it shows how tight and even the games are.

As for the players… well, a bit less sympathy and understandably so. Here’s captain Tommy Smith:

“It’s an amazing feeling. This team are a special bunch, and it stems back to the backroom staff. It’s a special club. It’s been an unbelievable season and this is an incredible feeling. Why can’t we go on and win at Wembley?”

Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT
  • Drew 1-1 at WHL on Oct. 29
  • Last five head-to-head: 1W-3D-1L
  • Spurs lead all-time 52W-21D-34L

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur aim to finish their season in good form, one year after finishing 1-2 in the Premier League (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

King Power Stadium saw the Foxes win the league last year, with Spurs the runners-up.

Tottenham is now locked into second place and enters the match with 80 points, 10 behind Chelsea.

Leicester’s 43 points are good enough for 11th, two points behind Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, and Bournemouth. The Foxes can still finish eighth by winning Thursday vs. Spurs, again on Sunday, and getting a little help from Saints.

The Foxes are limping to the finish line due to injuries, not form. Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Andy King, Danny Drinkwater, and Nampalys Mendy are among those who are either big question marks or ruled out for Thursday’s match.

Tottenham took a shot, too, as Danny Rose needs surgery and could miss the beginning of next season.

What they’re saying

Leicester’s Craig Shakespeare on the injury woes: “It means other people get their opportunities. The players can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I expect us to have a real good go, to finish as high as we can.”

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on next season’s motivation“Next season and during the summer we need to find a way to inspire them, to motivate them to push further in our performances and to find different ways to play. Then try to add more quality, maybe, if we are capable of finding this type of player that can help us for the next season to play better, to be better and try to compete better in different periods of the season.”

Prediction

Closer than you think, but Spurs will continue to pile up points by denied Leicester more than a few sniffs at goal. 2-1 Tottenham.

Mourinho on Romero’s day, Man Utd’s GKs: “We’re in safe gloves”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is raving about Sergio Romero and his goalkeepers after the backstop prodded his side to a 0-0 draw against Southampton at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

He also issued good news on Marouane Fellaini, who left the match with a leg injury.

“It’s not a tear, and his experience gives us confidence. But he had a little bad feeling.”

As for Romero, who stopped a penalty and made some fantastic flying parries, Mourinho said the goalkeeper had a “more than very good game” against Saints. He lobbied hard for Romero, David De Gea, and third-string keeper Joel Pereira:

“He’s Argentina national goalkeeper and (we have) Spanish national team goalkeeper. Two of the best national teams in the world with good traditions of goalkeepers in both countries. These two guys are phenomenal and the Portuguese kid is a very good goalkeeper. So in relation to that we are in safe gloves.”

Oh, that witty man.

Mourinho also said the season’s success does not hinge on Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax because one unlucky break could happen, and shouldn’t be allowed to ruin a season.

He’s right, but he’s also gambled on the UEL over the Premier League as a route to the Champions League. I think it’s the right risk, but many who agree with that will change their minds if Ajax finds a way past the Red Devils in Sweden.

Southampton 0-0 Manchester United: Romero robs Saints

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT
  • Romero saves PK
  • Saints lively
  • Fellaini limps off

Southampton couldn’t get by Sergio Romero, as Manchester United held the hosts to a scoreless draw at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

Romero stopped a Manolo Gabbiadini penalty and made a handful of outstanding saves as sixth-place United picked up its 66th point of the season.

Southampton sits eighth with 46 points, and finishes the season at home Sunday to Stoke City.

United lost Marouane Fellaini to a leg injury in the second half, another obstacle to overcome ahead of next week’s UEFA Europa League final against Ajax in Sweden.

United started Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, and Matteo Darmian at the back, and that’s far from their ideal group of backs.

So it wasn’t a big surprise when Southampton had their moments in the United half, although the Red Devils stopped most threats from getting too near to goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The exception was a fifth minute penalty, as Bailly handled a ball inside the 18 to give Gabbiadini a chance to put Saints ahead. His stuttering run-up led to a weak low crack that Romero palmed away. Scoreless.

Phil Jones hip checked Cedric Soares after an Anthony Martial giveaway to give Southampton a 20-yard free kick from the right.

Dusan Tadic cracked an arrow to the left of the wall, but Romero flew to punch it away.

Romero dove to his other side to make an outstanding save on James Ward-Prowse in the 59th minute, as Saints continued to knock.

Wayne Rooney and Chris Smalling combined to produce a chance for Juan Mata, whose contested shot curled wide of the frame.

Dribbling toward the 18, Martial shaped an in-stride shot beyond Fraser Forster but off the post with about 20 minutes to play.

WATCH: Ronaldo cracks smart goal, breaks another record

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

On Monday we marveled at how Cesc Fabregas made his match-winning shot look easy as Chelsea beat Watford at Stamford Bridge.

Two days later we have a similar moment, with just as much aplomb and a bit more explosiveness.

[ MORE: Totti to Miami FC? ]

Cristiano Ronaldo moved past Jimmy Greaves with his 367th goal in a Top 5 European league — 84 with Manchester United before moving to Madrid — and he did it by making a vicious looking strike resemble an easy leg swing.

Given far too much room by the Celta Vigo defense, Ronaldo tosses his left foot into the ball and bounces to provide some extra pep to give Real a 1-0 lead int he 10th minute.

A win today means Real needs just a draw at Malaga on Sunday to win its first La Liga title since 2011-12.