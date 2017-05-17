James Rodriguez left off Real Madrid team to face Celta Vigo

With the links to Manchester United getting stronger and stronger, another hint towards James Rodriguez’s departure may have be provided on Wednesday.

[ MORE: PST talks to Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger ]

The Colombian attacker has been left out of Real Madrid’s 20-man squad set to take on Celta Vigo after manager Zinedine Zidane suggested the midfielder took a knock to his foot during training leading up to the match.

The news shouldn’t come as a huge surprise after the reports of a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu have amped up for James over recent days.

“It is not up for debate,” Zidane said ahead of the Celta Vigo match. “He (Rodriguez) is with us, although today he has not trained because he received a heavy blow (to his foot).

During the 2016/17 season, Rodriguez has scored 11 goals over all competitions for Los Blancos, despite having only appeared in 31 matches — his lowest total since joining Real in 2014.