Juventus wins Coppa Italia to move toward treble

Juventus is two wins away from becoming the ninth team in UEFA history to win a treble.

One of those wins will likely come and give The Old Lady yet another Serie A scudetto, and Juve could also win the shield if Roma loses a game.

The other is a little trickier: topping Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final come June 3 in Wales.

The first jewel of the hopeful treble came Wednesday when Juve won its fourth-straight Coppa Italia via a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Defenders Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci scored for the victors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Barcelona has won a pair of trebles and is the last team to do the trick back in 2014-15. Others to have won trebles are Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, and Celtic.

Fantastic volley from Dani Alves. pic.twitter.com/WzrP7m0xcU — Mootaz (@MHChehade) May 17, 2017

Bonucci taps it in to give Juve a 2-0 advantage! Can Lazio mount a comeback? #CoppaItalia pic.twitter.com/Y4el4Rf6KJ — Stereo Serie A Radio (@StereoSerieA) May 17, 2017

