Photo by Giuseppe Bellini/Getty Images

Juventus wins Coppa Italia to move toward treble

By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 8:30 PM EDT

Juventus is two wins away from becoming the ninth team in UEFA history to win a treble.

One of those wins will likely come and give The Old Lady yet another Serie A scudetto, and Juve could also win the shield if Roma loses a game.

The other is a little trickier: topping Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Final come June 3 in Wales.

The first jewel of the hopeful treble came Wednesday when Juve won its fourth-straight Coppa Italia via a 2-0 win over Lazio.

Defenders Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci scored for the victors at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Barcelona has won a pair of trebles and is the last team to do the trick back in 2014-15. Others to have won trebles are Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, Ajax, and Celtic.

Monaco wins 1st French league title in 17 years

AP Photo/Claude Paris
Associated PressMay 17, 2017, 7:56 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco sealed its first French title since 2000 and an eighth overall on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne.

With one match left to play this weekend, Monaco has an unassailable six-point lead over second-place Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions.

Despite losing to Juventus in the Champions League semifinals, Monaco has thrilled Europe with its attacking football, scoring 155 goals in all competitions and reaching 104 in the league, two more than PSG’s league tally last year.

Led by the strike duo of Radamel Falcao and rising star Kylian Mbappe, Monaco averaged nearly three goals per game this season to end PSG’s four-year dominance.

Unbeaten in the league in 2017, Monaco has also scored in its last 31 league games, a new record during a single season.

Huddersfield Town outlasts Sheff Weds., onto Wembley for playoff final

Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT

Absolute heartbreak for Sheffield Wednesday.

There’s no other way to describe losing on penalty kicks, 90 minutes from a second-straight trip to the Championship playoff.

The victors, Huddersfield Town, outlasted the Owls through 120 minutes and won 4-3 in kicks to move within a single win of the Premier League.

Huddersfield Town will face Reading at Wembley on May 29 for the right to join Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion in England’s top flight.

Here’s how former USMNT player David Wagner, manager of Huddersfield Town, reacted to the match:

“First I must share my thoughts with Sheffield Wednesday. They have had a great season and I can only imagine how sad they are. They are great competitors.

“If you play two games and have to go to penalties, it shows how tight and even the games are.

As for the players… well, a bit less sympathy and understandably so. Here’s captain Tommy Smith:

“It’s an amazing feeling. This team are a special bunch, and it stems back to the backroom staff. It’s a special club. It’s been an unbelievable season and this is an incredible feeling. Why can’t we go on and win at Wembley?”

Premier League Preview: Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT
  • Drew 1-1 at WHL on Oct. 29
  • Last five head-to-head: 1W-3D-1L
  • Spurs lead all-time 52W-21D-34L

Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur aim to finish their season in good form, one year after finishing 1-2 in the Premier League (Watch live, 2:45 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

King Power Stadium saw the Foxes win the league last year, with Spurs the runners-up.

Tottenham is now locked into second place and enters the match with 80 points, 10 behind Chelsea.

Leicester’s 43 points are good enough for 11th, two points behind Southampton, West Bromwich Albion, and Bournemouth. The Foxes can still finish eighth by winning Thursday vs. Spurs, again on Sunday, and getting a little help from Saints.

The Foxes are limping to the finish line due to injuries, not form. Wes Morgan, Robert Huth, Andy King, Danny Drinkwater, and Nampalys Mendy are among those who are either big question marks or ruled out for Thursday’s match.

Tottenham took a shot, too, as Danny Rose needs surgery and could miss the beginning of next season.

What they’re saying

Leicester’s Craig Shakespeare on the injury woes: “It means other people get their opportunities. The players can see the light at the end of the tunnel. I expect us to have a real good go, to finish as high as we can.”

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on next season’s motivation“Next season and during the summer we need to find a way to inspire them, to motivate them to push further in our performances and to find different ways to play. Then try to add more quality, maybe, if we are capable of finding this type of player that can help us for the next season to play better, to be better and try to compete better in different periods of the season.”

Prediction

Closer than you think, but Spurs will continue to pile up points by denying Leicester more than a few sniffs at goal. 2-1 Tottenham.

Mourinho on Romero’s day, Man Utd’s GKs: “We’re in safe gloves”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaMay 17, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is raving about Sergio Romero and his goalkeepers after the backstop prodded his side to a 0-0 draw against Southampton at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.

He also issued good news on Marouane Fellaini, who left the match with a leg injury.

“It’s not a tear, and his experience gives us confidence. But he had a little bad feeling.”

As for Romero, who stopped a penalty and made some fantastic flying parries, Mourinho said the goalkeeper had a “more than very good game” against Saints. He lobbied hard for Romero, David De Gea, and third-string keeper Joel Pereira:

“He’s Argentina national goalkeeper and (we have) Spanish national team goalkeeper. Two of the best national teams in the world with good traditions of goalkeepers in both countries. These two guys are phenomenal and the Portuguese kid is a very good goalkeeper. So in relation to that we are in safe gloves.”

Oh, that witty man.

Mourinho also said the season’s success does not hinge on Wednesday’s UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax because one unlucky break could happen, and shouldn’t be allowed to ruin a season.

He’s right, but he’s also gambled on the UEL over the Premier League as a route to the Champions League. I think it’s the right risk, but many who agree with that will change their minds if Ajax finds a way past the Red Devils in Sweden.